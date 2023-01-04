ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

Lapid plans US trip to rally Jewish groups against Netanyahu

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will try to enlist U.S. groups in his domestic political battles. Lapid already has...
Cleveland Jewish News

Conservative rabbis condemn judicial reforms

The Rabbinical Assembly—the international association of Conservative rabbis—put out a statement condemning Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposed judicial reforms. “We are deeply alarmed by the attempted supervision of the authority of Israel’s High Court by newly appointed Israeli Justice Minister Yariv and his government,” the statement...
Cleveland Jewish News

Former Massachusetts lawmaker under fire for accusing Israel of ‘being on a mission to kill Palestinians’

A former Massachusetts state legislator is being condemned by Jewish and Zionist organizations for accusing Israel of “being on a mission to kill Palestinians.”. During her final week in office, Democratic Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, who represents the fourth Essex district in the northeastern part of the state, took to Twitter on Dec. 29 to attack Israel and its new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Cleveland Jewish News

Letters slam major Jewish organizations for criticizing Netanyahu government

The Eretz HaKodesh and Coalition for Jewish Values organizations criticized a letter — written by The Jewish Federations of North America, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization — which expressed concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. Netanyahu’s cabinet was...
Cleveland Jewish News

US accuses Israel of ‘exacerbating tensions’ which could ‘lead to violence’

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price this week accused Israel of actions that could provoke Palestinian violence. “We are deeply concerned by the visit of the Israeli minister at the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif. This visit has the potential of exacerbating tensions and lead to violence,” Price said. On Tuesday,...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s Justice Minister announces sweeping plan for judicial reform

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced on Wednesday a far-reaching program for judicial reform, with an emphasis on reining in the Supreme Court. Levin’s call came as the Supreme Court was set to weigh in on whether Shas Party chairman Aryeh Deri could serve as a minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Deri was convicted of tax offenses in February 2022, and as a result Netanyahu’s incoming government had to amend a law to allow him to serve as a minister.
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli democracy may not survive a ‘reform’ of its Supreme Court

(JTA) — On Dec. 29, Israel swore in Benjamin Netanyahu’s sixth government. The Likud leader became Israel’s prime minister once more, and one week later, Israel’s long-anticipated judicial counterrevolution began. In the Knesset Wednesday, newly minted Justice Minister and Netanyahu confidant Yariv Levin unveiled a package...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s top court hears petitions on ‘reasonableness’ of Deri’s appointment

Israel’s High Court convened on Thursday to hear petitions against the appointment of Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri as health and interior minister. Sitting in full-bench with all 11 justices, the court considered the petitions of several NGOs strongly opposed to Deri’s inclusion in Israel’s new government on the grounds that his 2022 conviction on tax fraud charges, along with a prior conviction in 1999 on bribery charges, make his appointment “unreasonable.”
Cleveland Jewish News

Gantz, Lapid call for inclusion in planned judicial reform

National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz on Thursday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to include opposition factions in the process of implementing the new government’s judicial reform. “We are in a real emergency, and therefore I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to make a decision: Negotiation or confrontation,”...
Cleveland Jewish News

Why Israel’s new right-wing leaders started out by making disposable plates inexpensive again

TEL AVIV (JTA) — Devora Zien’s tiny apartment in Bnei Brak runs like a factory, but, she admits, not a very smooth one. With 12 mouths to feed three times a day, single-use plasticware is a basic necessity, she says. So when Israel’s then-Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman increased taxes on disposables in 2021, Zien said she was “in total shock.”
Cleveland Jewish News

US gives Palestinian Authority a 2,700-year-old looted spoon

American and Palestinian officials gathered on Thursday at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem for what was described as “the historic repatriation of a rare Palestinian cultural object.”. During the ceremony, the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm (Homeland Security Investigations) delivered a 2,700-year-old cosmetic spoon to...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s longest-serving security prisoner released after completing 40-year sentence

The Israel Prisons Service on Thursday released the country’s longest-serving security prisoner, Karim Younis, an Arab Israeli jailed for murdering Israel Defense Forces Cpl. Avraham Bromberg in the Golan Heights in 1980. Under directives from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Younis, who had completed a 40-year jail term, was...
Cleveland Jewish News

Palestinian youth killed in clashes between IDF, Palestinian gunmen near Nablus

A Palestinian youth was killed near Nablus on Wednesday night during a gun battle between armed Palestinians and Israeli security forces. Israeli forces came under fire during an arrest operation in the Balata Camp on the city’s outskirts, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The soldiers returned fire, and...

