Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s UN envoy mocks meeting over Ben-Gvir’s ‘uneventful’ Temple Mount visit
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations said he was “overjoyed” when he heard that the U.N. Security Council was holding an emergency meeting Thursday over the “quiet, orderly, uneventful” visit of an Israeli government minister to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. “I figured that if this...
Cleveland Jewish News
Meet Amichai Chikli, Israel’s new Diaspora minister, who opposes BDS and Reform Judaism
(JTA) – The Israeli ministry responsible for engaging with the half of the world’s Jews who don’t live in Israel has gotten a new name — and a leader who disdains the values of many American Jews. Amichai Chikli announced during his swearing-in ceremony Monday that...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid plans US trip to rally Jewish groups against Netanyahu
Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will try to enlist U.S. groups in his domestic political battles. Lapid already has...
Cleveland Jewish News
Conservative rabbis condemn judicial reforms
The Rabbinical Assembly—the international association of Conservative rabbis—put out a statement condemning Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposed judicial reforms. “We are deeply alarmed by the attempted supervision of the authority of Israel’s High Court by newly appointed Israeli Justice Minister Yariv and his government,” the statement...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Massachusetts lawmaker under fire for accusing Israel of ‘being on a mission to kill Palestinians’
A former Massachusetts state legislator is being condemned by Jewish and Zionist organizations for accusing Israel of “being on a mission to kill Palestinians.”. During her final week in office, Democratic Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, who represents the fourth Essex district in the northeastern part of the state, took to Twitter on Dec. 29 to attack Israel and its new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Cleveland Jewish News
Letters slam major Jewish organizations for criticizing Netanyahu government
The Eretz HaKodesh and Coalition for Jewish Values organizations criticized a letter — written by The Jewish Federations of North America, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization — which expressed concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. Netanyahu’s cabinet was...
Cleveland Jewish News
US accuses Israel of ‘exacerbating tensions’ which could ‘lead to violence’
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price this week accused Israel of actions that could provoke Palestinian violence. “We are deeply concerned by the visit of the Israeli minister at the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif. This visit has the potential of exacerbating tensions and lead to violence,” Price said. On Tuesday,...
Famed US lawyer, defender of Israel, opposes legal overhaul
A Prominent U.S. lawyer says he cannot defend sweeping judicial reforms planned by Israel's new government
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s Justice Minister announces sweeping plan for judicial reform
Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced on Wednesday a far-reaching program for judicial reform, with an emphasis on reining in the Supreme Court. Levin’s call came as the Supreme Court was set to weigh in on whether Shas Party chairman Aryeh Deri could serve as a minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Deri was convicted of tax offenses in February 2022, and as a result Netanyahu’s incoming government had to amend a law to allow him to serve as a minister.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli democracy may not survive a ‘reform’ of its Supreme Court
(JTA) — On Dec. 29, Israel swore in Benjamin Netanyahu’s sixth government. The Likud leader became Israel’s prime minister once more, and one week later, Israel’s long-anticipated judicial counterrevolution began. In the Knesset Wednesday, newly minted Justice Minister and Netanyahu confidant Yariv Levin unveiled a package...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s top court hears petitions on ‘reasonableness’ of Deri’s appointment
Israel’s High Court convened on Thursday to hear petitions against the appointment of Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri as health and interior minister. Sitting in full-bench with all 11 justices, the court considered the petitions of several NGOs strongly opposed to Deri’s inclusion in Israel’s new government on the grounds that his 2022 conviction on tax fraud charges, along with a prior conviction in 1999 on bribery charges, make his appointment “unreasonable.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz, Lapid call for inclusion in planned judicial reform
National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz on Thursday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to include opposition factions in the process of implementing the new government’s judicial reform. “We are in a real emergency, and therefore I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to make a decision: Negotiation or confrontation,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
Why Israel’s new right-wing leaders started out by making disposable plates inexpensive again
TEL AVIV (JTA) — Devora Zien’s tiny apartment in Bnei Brak runs like a factory, but, she admits, not a very smooth one. With 12 mouths to feed three times a day, single-use plasticware is a basic necessity, she says. So when Israel’s then-Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman increased taxes on disposables in 2021, Zien said she was “in total shock.”
Cleveland Jewish News
US gives Palestinian Authority a 2,700-year-old looted spoon
American and Palestinian officials gathered on Thursday at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem for what was described as “the historic repatriation of a rare Palestinian cultural object.”. During the ceremony, the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm (Homeland Security Investigations) delivered a 2,700-year-old cosmetic spoon to...
Cleveland Jewish News
How long before new TikTokers see Nazi content? 75 minutes, according to a Jan. 6 committee test
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol wanted to test how fast it took social media to get to radical content. The answer, when it came to TikTok and Nazis, was just over an hour. It took TikTok 75 minutes to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s longest-serving security prisoner released after completing 40-year sentence
The Israel Prisons Service on Thursday released the country’s longest-serving security prisoner, Karim Younis, an Arab Israeli jailed for murdering Israel Defense Forces Cpl. Avraham Bromberg in the Golan Heights in 1980. Under directives from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Younis, who had completed a 40-year jail term, was...
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian youth killed in clashes between IDF, Palestinian gunmen near Nablus
A Palestinian youth was killed near Nablus on Wednesday night during a gun battle between armed Palestinians and Israeli security forces. Israeli forces came under fire during an arrest operation in the Balata Camp on the city’s outskirts, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The soldiers returned fire, and...
