Americans are having a meltdown, and the U.S. needs more psychologists. There is increasing demand in the U.S. for anxiety, depression and trauma-related treatments since the pandemic, according to the 2021 American Psychologically Association's COVID-19 Practitioner Survey. The survey also found that there was a skyrocketing increase in referrals for mental health services — from 37% in 2020 to 62% in 2021. Roughly 68% of psychologists had wait lists. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO