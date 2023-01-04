ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Apply for the WXYZ, Scripps Howard Fund & MAB $1,000 scholarship

If you are a college student currently studying for a career in a broadcast media-related field, WXYZ and the Scripps Howard Fund, in cooperation with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, are offering a scholarship. The Scripps Howard Fund-WXYZ-TV scholarship is a one-time $1,000 scholarship to students pursuing a career in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Spotlight on the News: K-12 Alliance of Michigan on 2023 education priorities

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, January 8, Spotlight on the News will look at the 2023 educational priorities for Michigan public schools. Our guests will include Robert McCann, Executive Director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan and Erik Edoff, Superintendent of the L'Creuse School System and President of the K-12 Alliance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

Anchor Bay school officials deem threat not credible

There’s a difference between a high school prank and a high school threat as several students from Anchor Bay High School learned following a potential online threat involving one of their fellow students. The report of a threat happened on Thursday. “Our staff immediately investigated the report in conjunction...
WLNS

JOB ALERT: Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields and offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and said each facility operates like a small city. That means there are needs for a wide array of positions,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Psychologist shortage prompts UD-Mercy to create master's degree scholarship

Americans are having a meltdown, and the U.S. needs more psychologists. There is increasing demand in the U.S. for anxiety, depression and trauma-related treatments since the pandemic, according to the 2021 American Psychologically Association's COVID-19 Practitioner Survey. The survey also found that there was a skyrocketing increase in referrals for mental health services — from 37% in 2020 to 62% in 2021. Roughly 68% of psychologists had wait lists. ...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Frederick Douglass Academy looks to transform school identity with new name

In the main hallway of Frederick Douglass Academy for Young Men is a mural portrait of the school’s namesake. The painting, bordered with the school’s orange and green colors, showcases the famed abolitionist and journalist in a stoic pose looking across the 31-year-old school. In classrooms, students say, screensavers on computer monitors bear images of the fiery orator. Following daily morning announcements, students recite an affirmation inspired by Douglass’ values: manhood, altruism,...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

EGLE grants $2.9M to demolish vacant buildings, create community establishments

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three contaminated properties in metro Detroit received funding for redevelopment, bringing new establishments to the cities of Westland, Northville and Ferndale. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy awarded $2.2 million in brownfield grants and loans and approved $730,000 in brownfield tax increment...
WESTLAND, MI
The Center Square

Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio

(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s legislation; 29% of respondents oppose it. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.5%; Michigan has about 8.2 million registered voters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Deaf language learning law among those taking effect this year

Michigan parents of deaf and hard-of-hearing children will have new ways to track their child’s language learning progress under a new state law taking effect this spring. The law creates a new advisory committee within the state Department of Education to come up with an assessment and other tools to check if deaf or hard-of-hearing children are acquiring language skills before they enter kindergarten.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren

“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
WARREN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs

The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Nearly 120 acres in Macomb County will forever be farmland

In an effort to preserve farmland, Macomb County officials celebrated on Friday the creation of a 119 acre conservation easement of farmland in Richmond Township. The land, owned by township residents Vern and Theresa Kulman, which has been passed down through generations and used for various livestock and crop purposes, will now permanently be used for farmland even when ownership changes hands.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

