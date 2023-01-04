Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Apply for the WXYZ, Scripps Howard Fund & MAB $1,000 scholarship
If you are a college student currently studying for a career in a broadcast media-related field, WXYZ and the Scripps Howard Fund, in cooperation with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, are offering a scholarship. The Scripps Howard Fund-WXYZ-TV scholarship is a one-time $1,000 scholarship to students pursuing a career in...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: K-12 Alliance of Michigan on 2023 education priorities
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, January 8, Spotlight on the News will look at the 2023 educational priorities for Michigan public schools. Our guests will include Robert McCann, Executive Director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan and Erik Edoff, Superintendent of the L'Creuse School System and President of the K-12 Alliance.
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools urging students, staff to mask up for return to class
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Public Schools is urging students and staff to mask up as they return to class next week after the holiday break. According to a letter to families from the AAPS superintendent, the request is to help reduce the risk of classroom and school exposures to illness.
Voice News
Anchor Bay school officials deem threat not credible
There’s a difference between a high school prank and a high school threat as several students from Anchor Bay High School learned following a potential online threat involving one of their fellow students. The report of a threat happened on Thursday. “Our staff immediately investigated the report in conjunction...
WLNS
JOB ALERT: Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields and offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and said each facility operates like a small city. That means there are needs for a wide array of positions,...
Psychologist shortage prompts UD-Mercy to create master's degree scholarship
Americans are having a meltdown, and the U.S. needs more psychologists. There is increasing demand in the U.S. for anxiety, depression and trauma-related treatments since the pandemic, according to the 2021 American Psychologically Association's COVID-19 Practitioner Survey. The survey also found that there was a skyrocketing increase in referrals for mental health services — from 37% in 2020 to 62% in 2021. Roughly 68% of psychologists had wait lists. ...
Tv20detroit.com
Mayor Duggan on decline in unemployment rate for Detroit, points to program to aimed at getting people to work
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Detroit is the epicenter of job creation in Michigan," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan Thursday against the backdrop of the lowest unemployment rate the city has seen in over 20 years. The unemployment rate in Detroit is currently sitting at 6.4% - the first time since...
Frederick Douglass Academy looks to transform school identity with new name
In the main hallway of Frederick Douglass Academy for Young Men is a mural portrait of the school’s namesake. The painting, bordered with the school’s orange and green colors, showcases the famed abolitionist and journalist in a stoic pose looking across the 31-year-old school. In classrooms, students say, screensavers on computer monitors bear images of the fiery orator. Following daily morning announcements, students recite an affirmation inspired by Douglass’ values: manhood, altruism,...
Tv20detroit.com
Trevor Project warns of mental health crisis among Michigan's LGBTQ youth
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is a crisis that touches every town, city and state. The Trevor Project estimates 1.8 million LGBTQ youth nationally consider suicide each year. For Troy Stevenson, the senior campaign manager for advocacy and student affairs at the Trevor Project, the work is personal. "I...
Tv20detroit.com
EGLE grants $2.9M to demolish vacant buildings, create community establishments
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three contaminated properties in metro Detroit received funding for redevelopment, bringing new establishments to the cities of Westland, Northville and Ferndale. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy awarded $2.2 million in brownfield grants and loans and approved $730,000 in brownfield tax increment...
Tv20detroit.com
‘Not effective’: Audit criticizes Michigan Unemployment Agency operations during pandemic
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Unemployment Agency (UIA) has been criticized for its handling of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic in a new performance audit report. It is the fourth in a series of five audit reports on UIA claims processing during the COVID-19 pandemic, conducted by Michigan’s...
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio
(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s legislation; 29% of respondents oppose it. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.5%; Michigan has about 8.2 million registered voters. ...
Ann Arbor doctor recognized for compassionate care for terminally ill children
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ashley Waddell Tingstad experienced the trauma of losing a child when her 6-month-old son Viggo died last summer. Viggo was born with a genetic mutation found in “one in 50 million” children, Waddell Tingstad said. It prevented him from breathing on his own without mechanical assistance.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Deaf language learning law among those taking effect this year
Michigan parents of deaf and hard-of-hearing children will have new ways to track their child’s language learning progress under a new state law taking effect this spring. The law creates a new advisory committee within the state Department of Education to come up with an assessment and other tools to check if deaf or hard-of-hearing children are acquiring language skills before they enter kindergarten.
Tv20detroit.com
2 years since the Capitol riots, here's where the cases against Michigan suspects stand
(WXYZ) — Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the deadly attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Five people were killed when a mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol building, scaling scaffolding and the side of the building, breaking windows and breaking into offices of congressional members.
wdet.org
Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren
“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs
The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
Detroit News
Nearly 120 acres in Macomb County will forever be farmland
In an effort to preserve farmland, Macomb County officials celebrated on Friday the creation of a 119 acre conservation easement of farmland in Richmond Township. The land, owned by township residents Vern and Theresa Kulman, which has been passed down through generations and used for various livestock and crop purposes, will now permanently be used for farmland even when ownership changes hands.
Tv20detroit.com
State grant to help in redevelopment of former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital
(WXYZ) — A state grant will help clean up a historic site and it could soon become an entertainment destination in metro Detroit. The city of Westland was awarded $695,000 to address contamination at the site of the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital. Over the last few years, one of...
Comments / 0