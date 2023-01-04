Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Suspect tracked down in holiday brawl that sent man to The Villages hospital
An alleged attacker has been tracked down in a holiday brawl that sent an injured man to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Robert Anthony Della Flora Jr., 46, of Summerfield, was arrested Thursday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with a felony county of aggravated battery.
Hernando County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 13-year-old
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Brooksville 13-year-old, according to a news release. Avery Mercado was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at her home located on Spring Prairie Road, the sheriff's office said. Mercado is described as 5-foot-3 and...
Independent Florida Alligator
Police arrest 42-year-old Gainesville man for Gamma Phi Beta burglary
A 42-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and booked at the Alachua County Jail Friday for burglary of dwelling and petit theft at a UF sorority house. Eric Raymond Burns broke into the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority House Monday night and ate a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream and a bag of M&M’s from the kitchen.
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
Woman accused of killing retired Mount Dora couple faces murder charges
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of killing a Mount Dora couple appeared before a Lake County judge for the first time Saturday. Vickie Williams was arrested earlier this week in Georgia after being accused of driving a car belonging to Darryl and Sharon Getman. The couple was...
villages-news.com
Traffic stop in The Villages leads to arrest of woman wanted on Columbia County warrant
A traffic stop in The Villages led to the arrest of a woman wanted on Columbia County warrant. Kia Marie Jeffery, 26, of Fort White, was driving a black Ford SUV shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over for an expired registration at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Avenida Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
mycbs4.com
Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
WCJB
Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter nabbed with cart full of unpaid merchandise at Target
A suspected shoplifter was nabbed with a cart full of unpaid merchandise at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza. Officers responded to the store at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a loss prevention officer reported that 45-year-old La’Chaun Seymaar Faulk of Alachua had taken items from the store without paying for them, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Resident asks for increased police presence on SW 60th Avenue to catch speeders
I have contacted law enforcement concerning the speeding on SW 60th Avenue. The speed limit is 45 mph, and most people in big trucks and semis feel like this is the racetrack between Highway 27 and Highway 200. Homes rattle and pictures move on walls. I’ve clocked people doing 70...
villages-news.com
Medical technician arrested after spotted tailgating another vehicle
A medical technician was arrested after she was spotted tailgating another vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Shelby Elizabeth Forbes, 21, of Leesburg, was driving a black Toyota sedan at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when she was tailgating another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit goes on patrol after sergeant resigns, department reviews policies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The officers in K-9 Unit at the Gainesville Police Department are moving to patrol after the sergeant in charge of the unit resigned. It comes as some call for the embattled unit to be abolished following the arrest of Terrell Bradley. According to police department officials,...
Firefighters battle early morning car fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala firefights battle an early morning fire that destroyed two cars. On Saturday, around 9:15 a.m. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire call on Southwest 42nd Street in Bellchase. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When crews arrived, they found two cars...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office ticketing drivers who fail to stop for school buses
To help ensure the safety of local students, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is closely monitoring school bus stops to ensure that drivers are stopping for school buses. Earlier this week, MCSO deputies were stationed near school bus stops throughout the county, and they pulled over several drivers who failed to stop for a stopped school bus. According to MCSO, those drivers were each issued a $371 ticket.
palmcoastobserver.com
Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car
Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
villages-news.com
Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse
An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
villages-news.com
85-year-old Villager arrested after deputies called to Tanglewood Villas
An 85-year-old Villager was arrested after law enforcement was called to the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. A woman called 911 to report an altercation that had taken place Tuesday night at the home of Charles Edward Riggs, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.”
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident
A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
