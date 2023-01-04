ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Police arrest 42-year-old Gainesville man for Gamma Phi Beta burglary

A 42-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and booked at the Alachua County Jail Friday for burglary of dwelling and petit theft at a UF sorority house. Eric Raymond Burns broke into the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority House Monday night and ate a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream and a bag of M&M’s from the kitchen.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected shoplifter nabbed with cart full of unpaid merchandise at Target

A suspected shoplifter was nabbed with a cart full of unpaid merchandise at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza. Officers responded to the store at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a loss prevention officer reported that 45-year-old La’Chaun Seymaar Faulk of Alachua had taken items from the store without paying for them, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Medical technician arrested after spotted tailgating another vehicle

A medical technician was arrested after she was spotted tailgating another vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Shelby Elizabeth Forbes, 21, of Leesburg, was driving a black Toyota sedan at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when she was tailgating another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office ticketing drivers who fail to stop for school buses

To help ensure the safety of local students, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is closely monitoring school bus stops to ensure that drivers are stopping for school buses. Earlier this week, MCSO deputies were stationed near school bus stops throughout the county, and they pulled over several drivers who failed to stop for a stopped school bus. According to MCSO, those drivers were each issued a $371 ticket.
palmcoastobserver.com

Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car

Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse

An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
villages-news.com

85-year-old Villager arrested after deputies called to Tanglewood Villas

An 85-year-old Villager was arrested after law enforcement was called to the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. A woman called 911 to report an altercation that had taken place Tuesday night at the home of Charles Edward Riggs, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident

A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
DUNEDIN, FL

