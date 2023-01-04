ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Florida City Named Among The Top 10 Boomtowns

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

While the U.S. economy has been seeing some highs and lows over the last few years, some cities are thriving. We're talking about lots of Americans moving in, economic growth, and new opportunities for both locals and newcomers.

To see which American cities are seeing the most growth, SmartAsset recently found the top "boomtowns" in the country. Researchers "analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment," according to the website.

One Florida city ranked among the Top 10: Fort Myers ! Here's why it earned its place on the list:

"The only Florida city in the top 10 is Fort Myers, Florida (who is also a newcomer to the top of the list this year). Fort Myers has seen a boom in population, incomes and housing over five-years beginning in 2016. First, the city’s population has increased by almost 20% (14th-highest). Next, workers have earned roughly 47% more over the same time period and the number of housing units has gone up by nearly 28%."

Here are the Top 10 boomtowns in America, according to the study:

  1. Nampa, Idaho
  2. Meridian, Idaho
  3. Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  4. New Braunfels, Texas
  5. Fort Myers, Florida
  6. Conroe, Texas
  7. Menifee, California
  8. Pasco, Washington
  9. Lewisville, Texas
  10. Chino, California

Check out the full study on SmartAsset 's website .

