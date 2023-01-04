Washington City Named Among The Top 10 Boomtowns

Photo: Getty Images

While the U.S. economy has been seeing some high and lows over the last few years, some cities are thriving. We're talking lots of Americans moving in , economic growth, and new opportunities for both locals and newcomers.

To see which American cities are seeing the most growth, SmartAsset recently found the top "boomtowns" in the country. Researchers "analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment," according to the website.

One city in Washington state ranked among the Top 10: Pasco ! Here's why it earned its place on the list:

"Income in Pasco, Washington has seen nearly a 45% increase between 2016 and 2021, ranking 18th-highest for this metric. The city also ranks 21st-best for five-year population change, which has increased by 17.04% over the same time period. Business within the county where Pasco is located is also booming, as Franklin County has had an 18.33% increase in the number of businesses between 2015 and 2020."

Here are the Top 10 boomtowns in America, according to the study:

Nampa, Idaho Meridian, Idaho Murfreesboro, Tennessee New Braunfels, Texas Fort Myers, Florida Conroe, Texas Menifee, California Pasco, Washington Lewisville, Texas Chino, California

Check out the full study on SmartAsset 's website .