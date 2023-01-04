ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The real Brad Marchand appears to be back

Brad Marchand was open about the fact that he wasn’t feeling quite like himself after double hip surgery. Well, he’s starting to feel and look like it now. He had three points in the Boston Bruins’ win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
