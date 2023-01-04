Read full article on original website
tbrnewsmedia.com
Eileen Anders shares her love for horticulture and history with Huntington, Northport
Penny Ferraro spent her entire adulthood in Port Washington. When her children moved east, the newly widowed Ferraro decided to start a new life in Northport and get involved within her community. Five years ago, she joined the Friends of the Northport-East Northport Public Library group where she met Eileen...
3 new trustees sworn into Smithtown Library board following Pride display controversy
The outrage from the community led to a highly contested library board election in November when 15 people ran for three available seats.
27east.com
Barnes & Noble Coming To Bridgehampton Commons
Barnes & Noble is going to open a new bookstore in the Bridgehampton Commons shopping center. It will be the bookseller’s first store in the Hamptons and the second to... more. A man who worked at the Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing in Southampton for ... by Brendan...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Meet the Reboli Center’s January Artisan of the Month: Shamma Murphy
This January, the Reboli Center of Art and History is showcasing the whimsical, captivating creations of Shamma Murphy, a needle felting expert from Stony Brook. The Center is displaying a variety of her work, focusing on fanciful sheep and cows – “ewes and coos” (Scottish Highland cows that have long fur that hangs over their face), as well as other adorable creatures.
Herald Community Newspapers
Water damage closes West Hempstead Library
Patrons of the West Hempstead Public Library had to change their plans when the library announced that it was shutting down in the last week of the year. A fire sprinkler burst on the main floor of the library on Christmas Day, leaving water damage on the first floor and in the basement. All programs at the library were canceled until further notice. The facility extended book due dates until Jan. 31.
Inspector Scrima Leaving Second Precinct for New Post
Suffolk Police Inspector William Scrima is leaving command of the Second Precinct in Huntington and transferring to headquarters. His successor was not announced. Community activist Jim McGoldrick said, “He’s very googd police inspector–he listened to the community and he was good for us. He will Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Village Hall to officially reopen on January 10
Eugene J. Murray Village Hall at 1 College Place in Rockville Centre was temporarily relocated to 34 Maple Ave., the former home of the Rockville Centre Police Department, in order to renovate the facility’s HVAC system and bathroom. Mayor Francis Murray said that after having been closed for several...
longislandbusiness.com
Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore
Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
greaterlongisland.com
The big Mac N’ Cheese Crawl returns to Port Jefferson this Jan. 28 – 29
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is cooking something up hot for hungry revelers at this year’s Winter...
islipbulletin.net
Saying goodbye to a hero
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
petage.com
Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore
Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
Riverhead swears in new police officer
The Riverhead Police Department has a fresh face among its rank and file. Officer Mark Weiss of Riverhead was sworn in Wednesday as the department’s newest full-time police officer. Weiss has been working as a part-time cop in Riverhead since June, Police Chief David Hegermiller said. He fills a...
Basement Apartment Hearing Withdrawn But Debate Continues
A public hearing on the legalization of basement apartments was removed from the Huntington Town Board agenda Wednesday night but residents on both sides of the issue had their say anyway. The public session included a sharp exchange between Zak Zethner, who supports basement apartments Read More ...
'Thrilled To Join This Community': Chappaqua's Hillary Clinton Reveals New Teaching Gig
Hillary Clinton is ready to begin a new chapter in her professional career. Clinton will soon start teaching classes at Columbia University in New York City, according to an announcement by the university on Thursday, Jan. 5. There, she will serve as a professor of practice at the university's School...
Commercial Observer
Shop Fair Supermarket Headed to Queens’ Edgemere Commons Development
The first phase of a massive mixed-use development in Edgemere, Queens, will be home to a new Shop Fair Supermarket, the developers announced Wednesday. Shop Fair signed a 25-year lease for 27,676 square feet at the base of The Arker Companies and Slate Property Group’s under-construction Edgemere Commons project at 51-23 Beach Channel Drive on the Rockaway Peninsula, according to the landlord.A spokesperson for the landlord declined to provide the asking rent.
longisland.com
Port Jefferson Awarded $3,750,000 Through FEMA Pre-Disaster Mitigation to protect the Port Jefferson Country Club Facility
The Village of Port Jefferson will receive $3,750,000 for the East Beach Bluff Stabilization project via the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation program thanks to the work of village officials and the efforts of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to ensure the funding was included as part of the FY23 federal budget agreement signed into law last week by President Joe Biden. The Village initially applied for this Congressionally-Directed Spending through Senator Schumer and former Rep. Lee Zeldin.
longisland.com
Oceanside Brunch Club Opens in Oceanside
In Oceanside, brunch just upped its game at the Oceanside Brunch Club, which opened last month. The interior is open with plenty of seating. It has a very modern diner feel with a little bit of funk. The menu is stacked with everything from your basic BEC sandwich ($6.50) to braised short rib hash ($9.99). You can also chose from griddle specials like the french toast ($11.99) and chicken and waffles ($15.99) or their large assortment of breakfast burritos.
longislandadvance.net
Gateway continues in Bellport, but no longer at Patchogue Theatre
Gateway shows at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts ended this year after blockbuster productions like “The Cher Show,” and “A Christmas Carol.” Their …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Western Queens Gazette
It’s In Queens! (Jan. 6 to Jan.12)
The year gets off to a great start with opera, foreign film, live music, mulch, geology, fermentation, and recipes. Obviously, 2023 is going to be a fantastic year in Queens!. Jan. 6, Benediction, 6:30 pm. British director Terrence Davies’s unorthodox drama tells the story of pacifist poet Siegfried Sassoon, who was forever changed by his World War I experiences. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.
Herald Community Newspapers
Warehouse spared from Lynbrook truck fire
Sprinklers activated in a Lynbrook warehouse on Merrick Road helped quell a fire late last Thursday. Lynbrook Fire Department firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at a wholesale distribution warehouse at 96 Merrick Rd. opposite Charles Street at 11:38 p.m., Dec. 29 and found smoke coming from the roof of the 28,000-square-foot building.
