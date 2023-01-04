Read full article on original website
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state...
W.Va. governor touts tax cuts ahead of State of the State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to announce significant tax cuts during his annual State of the State speech Wednesday as lawmakers begin the two-month legislative session. The Republican governor and legislators have been at odds on how to cut taxes for nearly two...
Larger GOP majorities seek impact at N. Carolina Statehouse
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly opened its two-year legislative session Wednesday with Republicans on the cusp of veto-proof control that will force Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to thread parliamentary needle s to block abortion restrictions and other culture war issues he’s vowed to fight.
Taxes, abortion on agenda as Virginia lawmakers back at work
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Taxes, abortion and energy policy are among the issues the Virginia General Assembly is expected to debate when it convenes Wednesday for its annual legislative session. But expectations on how much could be accomplished are modest, given that every legislative seat in the Republican-controlled House...
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats’ narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected...
Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Charlotte Observer/Raleigh News and Observer. January 10, 2023. Editorial: Before leaving for Florida, Madison Cawthorn fails NC one more time. Goodbye and good riddance to Madison Cawthorn, who officially no longer represents North Carolina in Congress. Unfortunately, he didn’t leave office without failing his constituents one last time. According...
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Fort Wayne Gazette Journal. January 8, 2023. Editorial: Education a focus of lawmakers, governor and employers this session. An Indiana Chamber of Commerce study released Dec. 23 has found a high demand among Hoosier employers for “life skills,” such as collaboration and critical thinking. Results of the survey...
Ohio lawmaker not speaker but says he still leads House GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative state lawmaker who lost to a fellow Republican in last week's vote to determine who will lead the Ohio House as speaker said Wednesday that he has the support of most of the members of his party in the chamber. The fractures among...
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Columbus Dispatch. January 4, 2023. Editorial: New BMH-GT unit a welcome addition to help address mental health. Mental illness continues to be an elusive target in our nation, as the data shows. A Mental Health America study found that 21 percent of Americans experience some form of mental illness, yet just 45 percent of that group ever receive any treatment for it.
NY election official pleads guilty to ballot fraud in 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A former Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to applying for absentee ballots in the names of other registered voters. Jason Schofield, who is from Troy, resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections. He admitted that in...
Lawsuit takes aim at blocking Kentucky's charter school law
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky law aimed at allowing charter schools to open on a pilot basis has drawn a legal challenge from public education advocates, who claim that the measure siphons money from school districts in violation of the state constitution. The lawsuit asks that a judge...
County commission chair indicted on voter fraud charge
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama's law...
Guantanamo defense lawyer faces criminal charges
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A defense lawyer in Maine who once represented detainees at the Guantanamo Bay military prison has been charged with several criminal counts, and a prosecutor is recommending his disbarment, court records show. Scott Fenstermaker was charged with trespassing, assault, reckless conduct and attempted theft in...
Officials: No injuries in fire at Illinois chemical plant
La SALLE, Ill. (AP) — Officials said a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a northern Illinois chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported. After the fire began Wednesday morning at Carus Chemical in La Salle, local officials sent an emergency alert advising...
Driver carjacked curbside at Florida's busiest airport
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A driver was carjacked curbside at Florida's busiest airport, and authorities said Tuesday that they were still searching for the suspect. The armed suspect approached the driver's car early Monday at the Frontier Airlines' curbside section at Orlando International Airport, the Orlando Police Department said in a news release.
