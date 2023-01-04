The students of Plymouth South High School should not need to pay for parking stickers. It is $100 for a parking sticker when you aren’t even guaranteed a spot. The school is not adding individual spots for each student that gets a sticker, so why should we pay? The parking lot is from the old high school so there isn’t any money that the school needs to be paying the town for these spots.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO