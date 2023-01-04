ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $1.5 million in East Sandwich

Christopher Lance Brady and Aylin Tekes Brady acquired the property at 31 Long Hill Drive, East Sandwich, from Nt Wahl on Dec. 15, 2022, for $1,475,000 which represents a price per square foot of $411. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
SANDWICH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Cronig's Officially Changes Ownership

After 35 years of ownership by Steve Bernier, the Cronig’s Markets properties in Vineyard Haven and West Tisbury have changed hands. On Jan. 3, Mr. Bernier sold the West Tisbury Cronig’s for $6.6 million and the Cronig’s and Healthy Additions in Vineyard Haven for a total of $4.9 million.
WEST TISBURY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding

HYANNIS – A grant application requesting $1.882 billion in federal funding for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements has been denied, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The money, requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who maintain the bridges, would have been provided by the first round of the Bridge Investment Program, […] The post Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Solar Energy Looks to a Bright Future, But Growth Faces Industry Obstacles

The Vineyard skyline has changed in recent years. Amid the colonial-style shingles, solar arrays have become an increasingly common sight on the roofs of Island homes, their shiny blue panels pointed advantageously towards the sky like a sunbathing tourist. The Vineyard Sustainable Energy Committee has reported 1,127 solar arrays currently...
EDGARTOWN, MA
capecod.com

Offshore Wind and Sewer Impacting Several Hyannis Roadways

HYANNIS – Beginning Monday, work related to the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project and sewer expansion will impact traffic on Hyannis roads. Through Friday, traffic will be alternating along a single lane on Craigville Beach Road. Tuesday through Thursday, Craigville Beach Road will be closed from the Covell’s Beach...
HYANNIS, NE
Cape Cod Chronicle

Hole In One Under New Ownership

EASTHAM – Ken Taber had a good career in the software industry when he and his wife, Erica, decided to pack up and move with their son to Eastham. They moved to the Cape to work at Hole In One, the Eastham and Orleans locations which were at the time owned by Erica's father. But they stopped short of fully committing to the relocation, opting to keep their house in South Windsor, Conn.
EASTHAM, MA
Boston Globe

Home of the Week: In Holbrook bungalow, anything and everything

The two-bedroom property offers a partially finished basement, two patios, a pergola, a firepit, a hot tub, and an interior with a ‘living wall.’. People like to name homes, and this house on a Holbrook side street near the Braintree line could be called “Just Right.” The property is well south of an acre (0.17), but it packs quite a bit onto the lot without looking crowded. In addition to the house, there’s a hot tub, garden, pergola, shed, two patios, a fish pond, stretches of front and back lawn, a shower, and hardscape ribboning to the front door.
HOLBROOK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Recent Flooding Is Precursor to Much Worse

The widespread flooding on Dec. 23 is a good indicator of what’s to come more frequently or perhaps permanently, depending on anticipated events in Antarctica. All three down-Islands towns and Menemsha saw major flooding around their harbors caused by storm-driven surges coincident with a new-moon high tide. As storms go around here it wasn’t that memorable except perhaps for the extensive flooding.
CHILMARK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Coyote Is Spotted in Aquinnah

A live coyote was spotted wandering the woods of Aquinnah this week, caught on a trail camera off Attaquin Way. Despite the species’ non-native status, reports of individuals have periodically surfaced in recent years. “It appears to be true; we do have a coyote in Aquinnah,” said Aquinnah town...
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘It almost feels spiteful’

On Tuesday, the Edgartown select board heard from concerned town officials regarding how to proceed with the next phase of a beach nourishment project following the Trustees of Reservations’ (TTOR) decision to relinquish stewardship of — and funding for — Norton Point. Norton Point, a barrier beach...
EDGARTOWN, MA
plymouthsouth.com

Parking Stickers Should Get the Boot

The students of Plymouth South High School should not need to pay for parking stickers. It is $100 for a parking sticker when you aren’t even guaranteed a spot. The school is not adding individual spots for each student that gets a sticker, so why should we pay? The parking lot is from the old high school so there isn’t any money that the school needs to be paying the town for these spots.
PLYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud

The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
COHASSET, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Call for Art for Featherstone’s Love Lives Here Exhibit

Featherstone Center for the Arts seeks artist's submissions for an upcoming exhibit to be shown in its Francine Kelly Gallery during February. The theme of this first 2023 exhibit is Love Lives Here. Artwork exploring the idea of love and the power of place — whether beaches, farms, the night sky or families, friends and neighbors — will be shown.
OAK BLUFFS, MA

