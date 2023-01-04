Read full article on original website
Detached house sells for $1.5 million in East Sandwich
Christopher Lance Brady and Aylin Tekes Brady acquired the property at 31 Long Hill Drive, East Sandwich, from Nt Wahl on Dec. 15, 2022, for $1,475,000 which represents a price per square foot of $411. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
vineyardgazette.com
Cronig's Officially Changes Ownership
After 35 years of ownership by Steve Bernier, the Cronig’s Markets properties in Vineyard Haven and West Tisbury have changed hands. On Jan. 3, Mr. Bernier sold the West Tisbury Cronig’s for $6.6 million and the Cronig’s and Healthy Additions in Vineyard Haven for a total of $4.9 million.
capecoddaily.com
Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding
HYANNIS – A grant application requesting $1.882 billion in federal funding for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements has been denied, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The money, requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who maintain the bridges, would have been provided by the first round of the Bridge Investment Program, […] The post Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
vineyardgazette.com
Solar Energy Looks to a Bright Future, But Growth Faces Industry Obstacles
The Vineyard skyline has changed in recent years. Amid the colonial-style shingles, solar arrays have become an increasingly common sight on the roofs of Island homes, their shiny blue panels pointed advantageously towards the sky like a sunbathing tourist. The Vineyard Sustainable Energy Committee has reported 1,127 solar arrays currently...
capecod.com
Offshore Wind and Sewer Impacting Several Hyannis Roadways
HYANNIS – Beginning Monday, work related to the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project and sewer expansion will impact traffic on Hyannis roads. Through Friday, traffic will be alternating along a single lane on Craigville Beach Road. Tuesday through Thursday, Craigville Beach Road will be closed from the Covell’s Beach...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Hole In One Under New Ownership
EASTHAM – Ken Taber had a good career in the software industry when he and his wife, Erica, decided to pack up and move with their son to Eastham. They moved to the Cape to work at Hole In One, the Eastham and Orleans locations which were at the time owned by Erica's father. But they stopped short of fully committing to the relocation, opting to keep their house in South Windsor, Conn.
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: In Holbrook bungalow, anything and everything
The two-bedroom property offers a partially finished basement, two patios, a pergola, a firepit, a hot tub, and an interior with a ‘living wall.’. People like to name homes, and this house on a Holbrook side street near the Braintree line could be called “Just Right.” The property is well south of an acre (0.17), but it packs quite a bit onto the lot without looking crowded. In addition to the house, there’s a hot tub, garden, pergola, shed, two patios, a fish pond, stretches of front and back lawn, a shower, and hardscape ribboning to the front door.
vineyardgazette.com
Recent Flooding Is Precursor to Much Worse
The widespread flooding on Dec. 23 is a good indicator of what’s to come more frequently or perhaps permanently, depending on anticipated events in Antarctica. All three down-Islands towns and Menemsha saw major flooding around their harbors caused by storm-driven surges coincident with a new-moon high tide. As storms go around here it wasn’t that memorable except perhaps for the extensive flooding.
Fire Breaks Out At Former Home Of Missing Cohasset Mother, Real Estate Manager
The former home of a missing mother of three young children caught fire two days before her disappearance, according to officials. Ana Walshe, age 39, has been missing since around 4 or 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, as reported by Daily Voice. Police were alerted of her absence by...
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
vineyardgazette.com
Coyote Is Spotted in Aquinnah
A live coyote was spotted wandering the woods of Aquinnah this week, caught on a trail camera off Attaquin Way. Despite the species’ non-native status, reports of individuals have periodically surfaced in recent years. “It appears to be true; we do have a coyote in Aquinnah,” said Aquinnah town...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘It almost feels spiteful’
On Tuesday, the Edgartown select board heard from concerned town officials regarding how to proceed with the next phase of a beach nourishment project following the Trustees of Reservations’ (TTOR) decision to relinquish stewardship of — and funding for — Norton Point. Norton Point, a barrier beach...
plymouthsouth.com
Parking Stickers Should Get the Boot
The students of Plymouth South High School should not need to pay for parking stickers. It is $100 for a parking sticker when you aren’t even guaranteed a spot. The school is not adding individual spots for each student that gets a sticker, so why should we pay? The parking lot is from the old high school so there isn’t any money that the school needs to be paying the town for these spots.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $100,000 ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station was the retailer that sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. There were five total $100,000 prizes won or claimed on Thursday. The Cumberland Farms was located in Norton, and the winner claimed their $100,000...
Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud
The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Speedway
A $1 million scratch ticket was sold from a Speedway on Wednesday, and there were also three other $100,000 scratch tickets claimed in the state according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning $1 million ticket was from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money,” and the Speedway gas station...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos
We were pleased to welcome State Representative Steven Xiarhos (R) back onto Sunday Journal this weekend. Nearly a year after it was officially signed, Steve spoke about the impact of Nero’s Law in Massachusetts thus far. He also provided an overview of initiatives undertaken in 2022 as well as plans for the 2023 legislative year.
vineyardgazette.com
Call for Art for Featherstone’s Love Lives Here Exhibit
Featherstone Center for the Arts seeks artist's submissions for an upcoming exhibit to be shown in its Francine Kelly Gallery during February. The theme of this first 2023 exhibit is Love Lives Here. Artwork exploring the idea of love and the power of place — whether beaches, farms, the night sky or families, friends and neighbors — will be shown.
