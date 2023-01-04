Taylor Swift’s cat is reportedly one of the richest pets in the world

Taylor Swift ‘s cat has no idea how money works and can’t open a bank account. Still, according to a recent report by All About Cats , the 33-year-old singer’s cat Olivia Benson is the world’s third richest pet, with an estimated net worth of $97 million.

GettyImages

The numbers are reportedly based on Instagram analytics and projects as influencers. “Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” the listing read. “The Scottish fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line and has had cameos in many big-budget ads.”

Olivia has starred alongside Swift in commercials for DirectTV, Diet Coke, and AT&T. The feline has also appeared in the music videos for “Me!” and “Blank Space.” She also appeared at Taylor’s 1989 World Tour in 2015 alongside her sister cat Meredith.

In 2020, Swift’s cats made headlines after appearing in the singer’s Christmas cards. The star sent out holiday cards to all her friends and family featuring her three cats : Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin. The three wore festive outfits for the occasion to make things even more adorable.

Journalist Kyle Meredith posted pictures of the card on his Instagram page, rejoicing that Swift sent him such a perfect holiday greeting.