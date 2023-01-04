Pickett balances concern for his friend & focus on work

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Kenny Pickett was watching the Bills-Bengals game live with one of his, and Damar Hamlin’s, former Pitt teammates on Monday. They first thought it was a concussion, but then realized something was different.

“You could tell there was more a sense of urgency,” Pickett recalled on Wednesday. “It was really scary and still is.”

Hamlin came to school a year before Pickett in 2017, but they grew quite close over their time together at Pitt. Pickett said Hamlin could have gone anywhere, but wanted to stay home, be with his brother and make an impact. They won the ACC Coastal in 2018 together, but it’s more than just what was accomplished on the field.

“We had a great run together,” Pickett said. “He had an unbelievable career at Pitt, captains together in 2020. All around a great person and a great family. His brother was always around the facility, they are like Pitt family to all of us. Thoughts and prayers are with him and trying to keep in touch with his family. It seems like everything is going in the right direction. Just hoping for the best and hoping he gets better.”

While he’s been thinking about his former teammate, there is a reality to their line of work. Games are on as scheduled and the Steelers must win in order to have a shot at the playoffs.

“It was talked about this morning in the meeting,” Pickett said. “It’s extremely tough. When you sign up for this you never expect this to be a possibility. It kind of stuns you, especially when it hits close to home with Damar. You got to focus up when the time comes to be at work. As soon as we are done, checking in and getting as many updates as we can. It’s definitely a balancing act.”

Even though it’s a tough deal, Pickett said they must think about what is in front of them right now. They also can’t be afraid to play the game. As Pickett said, bad things happen when you play tentative or scared. It wasn’t easy to see, but they have to block that out and play when it’s time. He’s helped by the fraternity of others dealing with the same feelings.

“Football creates bonds like no other sport,” Pickett said. “I played basketball. I played baseball. Football has something special to it. You go through so many ups-and-downs together. Having four years with Damar, my teammates are all over the NFL and we continue to stay in touch.”

“You create special bonds. He’s like family to me. Guys around the league are checking on each other to make sure everyone is ok, especially guys who played with him on the Buffalo team or at Pitt.”

“Everyone is rallying around Damar, so it’s good.”