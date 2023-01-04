Read full article on original website
Related
auburntigers.com
Tigers handle business in Atlanta, sweep through Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, Ga. – It was a busy week of racing for the Auburn Tigers but Ryan Wochomurka's crew was up to the task. The men picked up their third top-25 dual win of the season while the women snagged their sixth victory of the year. SCORES. Men. #9 Auburn...
auburntigers.com
Auburn set for rivalry showdown with Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. – It's rivalry time for the Auburn women's basketball team as the Tigers are set to host Alabama Sunday at Neville Arena. Tip is set for 4 p.m. CT. Sunday's contest is the All Auburn, All Orange game for the season, and all fans are encouraged to wear orange. In addition, the first 300 fans can pick up an All Auburn, All Orange t-shirt. Fans will also have a chance to meet and take photos with one of the Auburn eagles, which will be on the main concourse. Doors open at 3 p.m.
auburntigers.com
No. 5 Tigers open season at Super 16 in Las Vegas
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team kicks off the 2023 season at the inaugural Super 16 in Las Vegas Saturday night. The Tigers will face No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA in a quad meet in the Orleans Arena at 8 p.m. CT.
Comments / 0