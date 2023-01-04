AUBURN, Ala. – It's rivalry time for the Auburn women's basketball team as the Tigers are set to host Alabama Sunday at Neville Arena. Tip is set for 4 p.m. CT. Sunday's contest is the All Auburn, All Orange game for the season, and all fans are encouraged to wear orange. In addition, the first 300 fans can pick up an All Auburn, All Orange t-shirt. Fans will also have a chance to meet and take photos with one of the Auburn eagles, which will be on the main concourse. Doors open at 3 p.m.

AUBURN, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO