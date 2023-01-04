Read full article on original website
Ozarks Life: The case of Eureka Springs’ Black Dog
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - It’s always great to see people come together to help find a lost pet. In the shadow of the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs, there are dogs everywhere. But this park is the last place a beloved black dog named Black Dog was seen.
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
KHBS
Springdale florist chosen to assist with Sarah Huckabee Sanders's inaugural ball
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale florist was chosen to help do the floral arrangements for Sarah Huckabee Sanders's inaugural ball next week. Glenn Schnetzinger owns Organic Creations in Springdale. He has extensive experience and training in the industry, and has even designed florals for the Oscars in the past.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
Joe’s Italian Grill in Springdale catches fire overnight
Joe's Italian Grill restaurant in Springdale suffered a structure fire that broke out late Thursday night, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Boulevard Bread Company to open Fayetteville location
A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in Little Rock will soon expand to Fayetteville. The owners of Boulevard Bread Company are planning a new location at 2069 N. Crossover Road, in the space next to Washington Regional Urgent Care near Walmart Neighborhood Market. The restaurant first opened...
talkbusiness.net
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors
Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
Shaun White to visit Rogers for Walmart event
Shaun White and other professional snowboarders are coming to Rogers on Jan. 8 for Fiesta Twists 360˚ event.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction High School announces newest Football Head Coach
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - Carl Junction Schools says Todd Hafner is returning to lead the high school football program and serve as the Carl Junction Junior High Athletic Director. School officials say Hafner’s earlier stints at Carl Junction include Assistant Football Coach in 1994 and Head Football Coach for four seasons from 1997 to 2000.
nwahomepage.com
Xavier Weaver impressed with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — University of South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver has seen his recruiting takeoff since entering the transfer portal. Weaver, 6-1, 180, has one season remaining and spent Thursday and Friday visiting Arkansas. Weaver talked about how the official visit went for him. “I experienced the campus yesterday...
koamnewsnow.com
Cowskin Fire battle commercial structure fire with 5 mutual aid departments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Reports about 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning January 5, 2023, alerted Cowskin Fire Dept to a Commercial Structure Fire at King Point Resort on Grand Lake. Firefighters responded and battled fire and extension for an extended period of time through the early morning. They were assisted...
KHBS
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield
UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
Missouri woman dead, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash
GREENE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kia Soul driven by Jennifer M. Hood, 30, Carl Junction, was northbound on U.S. 65 one mile north of Springfield. The driver failed to negotiate a curve....
Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
koamnewsnow.com
Mail truck overturns, rear-ended in crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - About 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, reports of a mail truck involved in a crash just north of Carl Junction along County Road 270 alerted Jasper County Emergency 911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Musselman gives latest on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.
Prior to the start of No. 13 Arkansas' 74-68 victory over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night in Fayetteville, a team spokesperson relayed to media that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. — who has been out indefinitely in right knee management — would not be on the bench with the team for the game and was seeing a specialist.
talkbusiness.net
Metova relocates HQ from Tennessee to Ledger in downtown Bentonville
Metova Inc., a Tennessee-based software development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Franklin, Tenn., to Bentonville. The company announced the move Thursday (Jan. 5) while also disclosing that its internal management team has acquired the firm from Lightview Capital, a Summit, N.J.-based private equity firm. Financial terms were not...
fourstateshomepage.com
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
One dies in plane crash in southeast Fayetteville
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a plane crashed in southeast Fayetteville on Jan. 6.
