A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022
If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022
That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
Where to Find the Best Mexican Food in Town According to Kalamazoo Locals
It doesn't necessarily have to be Tuesday in order to enjoy your favorite local taco joint. Mexican food is great any time of the week! Thankfully there is no shortage of authentic, family run Mexican restaurants here in the Kalamazoo area. Currently, there's a lively debate happening on the Kalamazoo...
Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket
If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
Here’s Where to Dispose of Your Christmas Tree in the Kalamazoo Area
We did it, Southwest Michigan! We made it through the 2022 holiday season-- snowstorm and all. Now that the dust from the holidays is finally settling it's time to resume normal activities, which includes the taking down of Christmas decorations. For many of us that includes the arduous task of...
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
This Michigan City Is The WORST At Keeping New Year’s Resolutions
When you think of the start of a new year, you immediately think of new beginnings. You may even start to worry about your New Year's resolutions. People love making a goal to stick to at the beginning of the year. However many people do not stick to them at all.
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled the St Joseph River Near Union City, Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
Love The Muppets? Catch The Jim Henson Exhibit Before it Leaves West Michigan!
If you love The Muppets as much as I do, you'll want to run up to Grand Rapids ASAP! For the second time in two years the Jim Henson traveling exhibit, The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited, is about to leave the Mitten. It's something I've been meaning to check...
New Years Resolutions for A New Kalamazooian in 2023
I've only been in Michigan, and Kalamazoo for about 9 months now, so my "pregnancy" stage of moving to a new place is pretty well over, and now I've "birthed" a pretty good understanding, and relationship with Kalamazoo and southwest Michigan. (I'm sorry for that awful analogy. As I'm writing this, I'm running on six cups of coffee, and about three hours of sleep, so bear with me...)
5 Local Coffee Shops You Can Support Today in the Kalamazoo Area
Need a great cup of coffee? Might as well support these local shops. I'm painfully aware that millennials (me) have gained a reputation for spending "too much" money on fancy coffees. Without fail, if I bring up house prices being incredibly high, someone will say, "Well, stop spending all your money on those lattes!"
Rockford H.S. Marching Band Dissed By NBC During Rose Bowl Parade
It has been a rough road to the Tournament of Roses Parade for the marching band from Rockford High School. And to top it all off, just as they appeared on the screen during the broadcast of the parade -- NBC cut to a commercial!. Getting the Invite to the...
Dog Sledding Down Main Street? Yup…Must Be in Kalamazoo
Look, we, as a country, tend to make fun of Florida for how they act after a natural disaster. For example, when we see Floridians water skiing or wakeboarding through the streets after a hurricane brought in heavy rain:. Ridiculous, yes. But, this isn't much better!. As seen on Tiktok,...
4 Local Coffee Shops You Can Support Today in Battle Creek
Yesterday, I put together a list of local coffee shops that you can support in the Kalamazoo area:. While I don't make it there often, I wanted to make sure that Battle Creek area coffee shops also get some love. So, here are 4 local Battle Creek area coffee shops you can support today:
Guy Looking For Private Tables on KZoo Reddit is DEFINITELY Not a Spy
Scrolling through the KZoo Subreddit the other day, I came across a curious question from someone, looking for a private table or dining room in Kalamazoo. Doesn't seem strange, unless you've seen a lot of spy movies - THEN it's kind of curious. But if you're a spy, would you...
Saugatuck Brewing Eyeing Early 2023 To Open New Downtown Kalamazoo Location
Seems like it's been WAY more than six months since Saugatuck Brewing closed its location at the old Gonzo's Biggdogg Brewery in Kalamazoo, but that is accurate. They announced plans to move earlier in 2022, and now... FINALLY, we might see the doors open once again at their new spot.
6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest
Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
Kalamazoo Man Listening to Owls, Arrested for Pooping on PT Cruiser, Claims to Bleed ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
Judging by the headline, you can already guess this story takes a LOT of twists and turns, but trust me... you're gonna want to stick this out because it is a chaotic blend of everything you could ever want in an unhinged, unbelievable journey. And unbelievably, it all happened in...
6 Snowmobile Safety Tips To Bring You Back Home Unscathed
With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early...
Battle Creek Firefighters Discover Homicide Victim
Little did Battle Creek firefighters know that the residential house fire, which they were racing to on Tuesday evening of December 27 would evolve into a full-scale homicide investigation of a Battle Creek man, perhaps involving one of his relatives. The firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at the two-story...
