Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Bird charts new course for top law enforcement office
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird was formally sworn into office Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Attorney General's Office) In her first week in office, Attorney General Brenna Bird took action consistent with her campaign promises to change tack on litigating administrative actions by President Joe Biden and seeking to reinstate Iowa’s restrictive abortion legislation.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa House speaker: Expect carbon pipeline debates in 2023 legislative session
More than 100 people gathered March 30, 2022 at the state Capitol to protest the use of eminent domain for liquid carbon pipelines. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowans can expect to see their state legislators discuss changes to carbon pipeline laws in the upcoming legislative session, House Speaker Pat Grassley said in an interview.
Corydon Times-Republican
On Iowa Politics Podcast: What’s on tap for the legislative session?
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: the circus that has been the election of the next U.S. House Speaker, and look ahead to the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the...
Corydon Times-Republican
Brenna Bird speaks at Iowa State Capitol
New Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird campaigned on a message of challenging Biden’s administration, and on Tuesday signed onto a series of lawsuits against rules set by Biden and national Democratic lawmakers.
Corydon Times-Republican
Caucus map state names - 1
Iowa Democrats ask DNC to reconsider caucuses after two states missed deadline. The Iowa Democratic Party renewed calls for the Democratic National Committee to let Iowa keep its first-in-the-nation caucuses after Georgia and New Hampshire missed a key deadline in the process for changing the early state lineup.
Corydon Times-Republican
USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa business executives raise sales expectations, ceasing decline in optimism
(The Center Square) – Iowa Business Council’s fourth-quarter 2022 Economic Outlook Survey results stopped a three-quarter decline in overall optimism, thanks to increased sales expectations. The Economic Outlook Survey measures member expectations for sales, capital spending and employment for the upcoming six months. Index measures above 50 are...
Corydon Times-Republican
Applications open for Illinois Conservation Foundation scholarship
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program. The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state's natural resources. Four scholarships of $2,000...
Corydon Times-Republican
Comments / 0