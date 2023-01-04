Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Rep. Gae Magnafici: Proud To Serve For Wisconsin’s 2023-2024 Session
I want to begin by thanking the people of the 28th Assembly District for re-electing me to serve you for another two years. Being your state representative is the best job I’ve ever had, and it is still humbling that my fellow citizens have trusted me to be their voice in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
captimes.com
Student-planned drag show at Madison East draws right-wing outrage
A student-planned, family-friendly drag show at East High School set for an evening later this month drew the ire of right-wing Twitter this week. First highlighted by a Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty lawyer on Tuesday, East principal Mikki Smith’s newsletter mentioning the event was shared Thursday afternoon by Libs of TikTok, an account that has been suspended from Twitter multiple times for violating guidelines and targeted harassment. The account has focused much of its energy on anti-LGBTQ messaging, often focused on schools and educators.
wpr.org
'Ethnic fraud': Madison’s Kay LeClaire faces allegations for posing as an Indigenous person for years
Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire, who took on an Ojibwe spirit name, is facing allegations for posing as Native American. Since at least 2017, LeClaire has claimed multiple identities including Native identities. They also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. LeClaire uses they/them pronouns and identifies as "two-spirit," an Indigenous term which refers to people who are nonbinary.
wortfm.org
Emergency Mental Health Systems and Rural Wisconsin
Here in Madison, if you’re having a mental health emergency, community resources like CARES are available to help you through your crisis. But in rural Wisconsin, a mental health emergency could mean a several hour long car ride in the back of a police cruiser. Erin McGroarty is a...
captimes.com
Paul Tran, poet and UW-Madison assistant professor
A child of Vietnamese refugees and the first in their family to learn English, Paul Tran discovered the power of words by serving as an unofficial translator for family members as they grew up in the United States. This also gave Tran the ability to analyze texts in exciting ways...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Baraboo man arrested after police say he pistol whipped a person on Madison’s East Side
A Baraboo man allegedly pistol whipped someone at a clinic on Madison’s East Side Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a local clinic at the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 am Thursday morning in response to a weapons call, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
wortfm.org
Safe Skies Clean Water Files Final Argument Against F-35s
Anti-F-35 activists have filed their final legal documents to try and keep the jets out of Dane County before they touch down at Truax airfield later this year. The Air National Guard selected Madison as a proposed home for the F-35s years ago, along with several other cities. After releasing a draft Environmental Impact Statement, and later, a final impact statement with modest changes, Madison was formally selected to receive the jets in 2020.
WBAY Green Bay
Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial for shooting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year has been ordered to stand trial. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged state Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner in September with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon.
stoughtonnews.com
DOT holding Hwy. 51 public meeting Jan. 12
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the proposed improvements along US 51 from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Good Shepherd By The Lake Church, 1860 Hwy. 51, Stoughton. A brief presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. According to a Jan. 5...
Overdose cases seen in emergency departments remains large, UW Health doctor shares recent trends observed
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is sharing the trends it has observed regarding patients experiencing an overdose interacting with emergency services and how it relates to what’s being seen at the national level. At UW Health and nationally, emergency departments have witnessed a seemingly unceasing number of visits related to opioid overdoses. Nationally, the rate of nonfatal opioid overdose patient...
One City Schools shutting down for students in grades 9, 10 due to staffing shortages
MONONA, Wis. — In two weeks’ time, ninth- and tenth-graders at One City Schools will attend their final classes at the charter school before being reassigned to half a dozen other schools in the area. Officials from One City Schools told parents Thursday the charter school is shutting down operations for students in those two grades at the end of...
nbc15.com
Richland Center dairy company to provide employees with $5K toward childcare
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a new year, but the cost of childcare remains high, with some programs costing more than college tuition. That is why one Wisconsin-based company is partnering with a childcare network to ease some of the stress that comes with enrolling in early education.
CBS 58
Waukesha County landfill redevelopment project causes concern for area environmentalist
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Friday, Jan. 6, a waste management redevelopment project caused concern for a Waukesha County grassroots environmental organization. Falls React II pushed back against a multi-year project aimed at modernizing storage for soil and waste. The group said the project could cause health concerns for...
wortfm.org
Madison Gets “Complete Green Streets”
The Madison Common Council met last night for the first council meeting of the new year. Notably, the council adopted a new code of ethics for the behavior of alders towards colleagues, city employees, and members of the public. Also on the Council’s agenda was a plan called Complete Green...
spectrumnews1.com
Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
‘We train officers to use force’: Rules of deadly force in spotlight as case against Wis. DCI agent moves forward
MADISON, Wis. — A millisecond in time is at the center of a felony case against a state law enforcement agent for his role in the shooting of Quadren Wilson in early 2022. Despite attempts from Mark Wagner’s defense attorneys asking a judge to have the Dane County District Attorney’s office recused from prosecuting the case–as well as to dismiss...
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in rural Dane County homicide
MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday for a man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County last year. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Online court records show he stood mute during an arraignment hearing and his bail was continued. RELATED: $850K...
iheart.com
Wisconsin woman charged with POISONING HER HUSBAND not once but THREE TIMES
A woman in Madison, Wisconsin has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional murder after she allegedly tried to poison her husband THREE TIMES!. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, according to police poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, by adding barbiturates into his coffee, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The couple...
