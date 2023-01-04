ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

captimes.com

Student-planned drag show at Madison East draws right-wing outrage

A student-planned, family-friendly drag show at East High School set for an evening later this month drew the ire of right-wing Twitter this week. First highlighted by a Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty lawyer on Tuesday, East principal Mikki Smith’s newsletter mentioning the event was shared Thursday afternoon by Libs of TikTok, an account that has been suspended from Twitter multiple times for violating guidelines and targeted harassment. The account has focused much of its energy on anti-LGBTQ messaging, often focused on schools and educators.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

'Ethnic fraud': Madison’s Kay LeClaire faces allegations for posing as an Indigenous person for years

Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire, who took on an Ojibwe spirit name, is facing allegations for posing as Native American. Since at least 2017, LeClaire has claimed multiple identities including Native identities. They also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. LeClaire uses they/them pronouns and identifies as "two-spirit," an Indigenous term which refers to people who are nonbinary.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Emergency Mental Health Systems and Rural Wisconsin

Here in Madison, if you’re having a mental health emergency, community resources like CARES are available to help you through your crisis. But in rural Wisconsin, a mental health emergency could mean a several hour long car ride in the back of a police cruiser. Erin McGroarty is a...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Paul Tran, poet and UW-Madison assistant professor

A child of Vietnamese refugees and the first in their family to learn English, Paul Tran discovered the power of words by serving as an unofficial translator for family members as they grew up in the United States. This also gave Tran the ability to analyze texts in exciting ways...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Safe Skies Clean Water Files Final Argument Against F-35s

Anti-F-35 activists have filed their final legal documents to try and keep the jets out of Dane County before they touch down at Truax airfield later this year. The Air National Guard selected Madison as a proposed home for the F-35s years ago, along with several other cities. After releasing a draft Environmental Impact Statement, and later, a final impact statement with modest changes, Madison was formally selected to receive the jets in 2020.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial for shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year has been ordered to stand trial. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged state Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner in September with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

DOT holding Hwy. 51 public meeting Jan. 12

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the proposed improvements along US 51 from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Good Shepherd By The Lake Church, 1860 Hwy. 51, Stoughton. A brief presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. According to a Jan. 5...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Overdose cases seen in emergency departments remains large, UW Health doctor shares recent trends observed

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is sharing the trends it has observed regarding patients experiencing an overdose interacting with emergency services and how it relates to what’s being seen at the national level. At UW Health and nationally, emergency departments have witnessed a seemingly unceasing number of visits related to opioid overdoses. Nationally, the rate of nonfatal opioid overdose patient...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Madison Gets “Complete Green Streets”

The Madison Common Council met last night for the first council meeting of the new year. Notably, the council adopted a new code of ethics for the behavior of alders towards colleagues, city employees, and members of the public. Also on the Council’s agenda was a plan called Complete Green...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We train officers to use force’: Rules of deadly force in spotlight as case against Wis. DCI agent moves forward

MADISON, Wis. — A millisecond in time is at the center of a felony case against a state law enforcement agent for his role in the shooting of Quadren Wilson in early 2022. Despite attempts from Mark Wagner’s defense attorneys asking a judge to have the Dane County District Attorney’s office recused from prosecuting the case–as well as to dismiss...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

Wisconsin woman charged with POISONING HER HUSBAND not once but THREE TIMES

A woman in Madison, Wisconsin has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional murder after she allegedly tried to poison her husband THREE TIMES!. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, according to police poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, by adding barbiturates into his coffee, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The couple...
MADISON, WI

