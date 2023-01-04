Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Tortellini Alfredo Soup
NEW ORLEANS — Tortellini Alfredo Soup. 1 lb. chicken thighs or breasts, boneless cut into cubes. In a large pot over medium-high heat add the butter. Add the onion and carrots. Cook the vegetables until the onions are translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Ham and potato soup recipe
This is a great recipe that only takes about 45 minutes. Perfect for busy nights or when you are craving a hearty meal. Even picky eaters will ask for seconds!. 1/3 cup unsalted butter (2 oz | 60 g)
Martha Stewart Adds Two Secret Ingredients to Her Chicken Pot Pie to Add Lots of Extra Flavor
Chicken pot pie is one of those comforting dishes many home chefs have in their back pockets for chilly winter nights. The flaky crust and savory filling warm your belly and the entire pot pie experience feels like a hug you can eat! Martha Stewart’s chicken pot pie recipe includes two unexpected ingredients you don’t often see in pot pie recipes, but may just take your regular go-to pot pie filling from good to great. “With its buttery crust and ultra-savory filling, chicken potpie is the ultimate post-holiday comfort food,” the caption of a post on Stewart’s official Instagram account reads....
Recipe: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque
Pictured: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque |Photo byV. Sheree Williams. Servings: 2 / Prep Time: 40 minutes / Cook Time: 10-12 minutes. 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Spice N’ Herbs Seasoning, divided.
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Elite Daily
Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza
Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
Ina Garten Thinks This Ingredient Is B.S. (and We Kinda Do Too)
Ever wondered what's Ina Garten’s stance on bay leaves, aka the most mystifying ingredient to exist? Well, she might be calling B.S. Here's what she says.
This Two-ingredient Trader Joe’s Appetizer Will Be Your Go-to for This Year’s Dinner Party Scene
If you’re one of those people who puts things off until the very last minute, then you have likely experienced the appetizer mad dash before. You give yourself about five minutes in the grocery store to come up with something to bring to a dinner party and usually end up with chips and prepackaged dip transported in a plastic shopping bag.
3-Ingredient Appetizers Everyone Will Be Talking About the Day After Your Party
With the holiday season in full swing, there are so many reasons to gather together and celebrate. If you are hosting this year, make it extra easy on yourself with some super simple appetizers. Tasty snacks are the life of any party, but nobody wants to be stuck in the...
Ina Garten Just Revealed the One Trader Joe's Item She Serves at Parties & We're Stocking Up
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are without a doubt the most delicious time of the year, but they can also be the most stressful. There’s so much to keep track of, from presents to travel plans to childcare, that sometimes we just don’t have the hours needed to also bake up our favorite holiday treats every time we know we’re going to be having company. That’s just life. There can be a lot of pressure to be Susie Homemaker during the holidays, but...
Chips Ahoy Is Launching This New Cookie Flavor In Honor of Its 60th Birthday
Whether you love or hate birthdays, it can’t be denied that they frequently entail some extraordinary celebrations. Plus, let’s not forget that birthdays are often the day to indulge in some of the best sweet and savory desserts that help ring in any new age!. Chips Ahoy! seems...
Best Potato Latkes (Crisped-to-Perfection) from Israel's #1 Chef
For years, you had to live in Tel Aviv or Paris, just to get your hands on Israeli Chef Eyal Shani's signature street-food dishes served in devour-able pitas at Miznon. He's the king of the original whole-roasted cauliflower. The cuisinier of fluffy falafel. And the lord of latkes. So, it was only a matter of time before the United States got their dose of Shani, when his first of four outposts opened in New York City.
buffalohealthyliving.com
The Best Peanut Butter Cookies
(Adapted from My Father’s Daughter by Gwyneth Paltrow) 1¼ cups all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off with knife. 1 cup creamy peanut butter, at room temperature (I like Skippy No Need To Stir) 1 cup light brown sugar, packed. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. 1 large egg.
Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe
This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!
Chicken Enchilada Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican meal.
Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
Recipe | Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Family Features - Memories made and recipes shared are the trademarks of a successful holiday gathering, and this year, you can host your way to a practically perfect party with delicious dishes that resonate with the flavors of the season. If you and your family enjoy mushrooms dishes or you...
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must Try
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
Simple comfort foods: Baked potato soup
In my opinion, baked potato soup is one of the ultimate comfort foods. We don't get many cold nights here in the South but when we do it can be downright bone chilling especially because we are not used to them. A good bowl of baked potato soup is not only delicious and hearty, but it will warm you right up. I really like this recipe from The Blond Cook because it is so easy and takes less than an hour to prepare. So, let's get cooking...
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
