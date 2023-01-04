ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
abovethelaw.com

Am Law 20 Firm Begins Layoffs

Unfortunate news to kick off 2023. Goodwin Procter, positioned at 17 in last year’s Am Law 100 with just a shade under $2 billion in revenue, appears to be in the early stages of a layoff. We’ve already had layoff news out of Cooley LLP and Gunderson and even...
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

Your employer shouldn’t be allowed to stop you working for its rivals, FTC argues in a Biden-backed bid to end noncompete clauses

The FTC wants to ban employers from putting noncompete clauses in workers’ contracts. Regulators said Thursday that they want to make it illegal for American employers to put noncompete clauses into employment contracts—a proposal that businesses slammed as “blatantly unlawful.”. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)—which regulates and...
WASHINGTON STATE
beckerspayer.com

Lawsuit between UnitedHealth Group, former executives closes

A case filed by two former UnitedHealth executives who sued the company for allegedly underpaying them for a billion-dollar business line they helped create has quietly closed, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported Jan. 3. Few details about the case have been made public, and lawyers for both parties declined...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Carrols Restaurant Group CEO Paulo Pena dies

Paulo Pena, the former McDonald’s executive who was named CEO of big Burger King franchisee Carrols Restaurant Group last year, died unexpectedly on New Year’s Eve, the company said on Tuesday. He was 50. Anthony Hull, the Syracuse, N.Y.-based company’s chief financial officer, was named interim CEO until...
TheStreet

FTC's Fight Against Non-Competes Infuriates the Business World

Those who spent some time working in industries such as sales, real estate, media, or any other field that requires building up a client list or personal brand are likely to have come across a non-compete agreement at some point in their careers. Whether a clause or a separate contract,...
WWD

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down, Company Cuts 20 Percent of Its Salaried Workforce

Things have become a bit unstitched at Stitch Fix. Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective Thursday. In addition, Stitch Fix said it will cut 20 percent of its salaried positions.More from WWDReem Acra Pre-Fall 2023Nancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsJoseph RTW Fall 2023 Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors. “I...
CBS Sacramento

Salesforce cuts 10% of staff, citing "challenging" environment

Salesforce is laying off about 10% of its workforce, more than 7,350 employees, in the latest round of job cuts in the tech industry as corporations cut back on software and other spending. The San Francisco cloud computing software company will also be closing some offices, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday. Tech companies rocked by layoffs as industry faces biggest downturn in 2 decadesTwitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industryHP to cut as many as 6,000 workers - CBS News"The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions,"...
CarBuzz.com

Electric Car Company Canoo Accuses Former Top Executives Of Corporate Espionage

Electric vehicle startup Canoo is accusing several former executives of corporate espionage by joining the company only to steal its trade secrets only then to start their own rival carmaker. According to Insider, Canoo filed a 58-page lawsuit on December 22 in the United States Central District Court of California against those now-former employees who joined forces in September to form Los Angeles-based Harbinger Motors.
CALIFORNIA STATE

