Some bosses are using the threat of a possible recession this year to give workers an ultimatum: Come back to the office or be fired
Some companies are threatening termination without pay for workers who refuse to return to the office, WSJ reports.
A senior union boss says Elon Musk is a 'perfect recruitment tool' for the trade union movement after the billionaire slashed Twitter's workforce
Paul Nowak, head of the UK's Trades Union Congress, said that one union representing tech workers has seen signups from Twitter staff increase tenfold.
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
abovethelaw.com
Am Law 20 Firm Begins Layoffs
Unfortunate news to kick off 2023. Goodwin Procter, positioned at 17 in last year’s Am Law 100 with just a shade under $2 billion in revenue, appears to be in the early stages of a layoff. We’ve already had layoff news out of Cooley LLP and Gunderson and even...
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says Salesforce stock should've plunged 25% after big job cuts
"Big Short" investor Michael Burry is surprised Salesforce stock didn't drop on job cut news. "CRM should have been down 25% on those job cuts. Job cuts are so not the reason to own that," he tweeted. Salesforce announced labor force cuts on Wednesday and saw its stock climb 3.6%.
Your employer shouldn’t be allowed to stop you working for its rivals, FTC argues in a Biden-backed bid to end noncompete clauses
The FTC wants to ban employers from putting noncompete clauses in workers’ contracts. Regulators said Thursday that they want to make it illegal for American employers to put noncompete clauses into employment contracts—a proposal that businesses slammed as “blatantly unlawful.”. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)—which regulates and...
beckerspayer.com
Lawsuit between UnitedHealth Group, former executives closes
A case filed by two former UnitedHealth executives who sued the company for allegedly underpaying them for a billion-dollar business line they helped create has quietly closed, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported Jan. 3. Few details about the case have been made public, and lawyers for both parties declined...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Carrols Restaurant Group CEO Paulo Pena dies
Paulo Pena, the former McDonald’s executive who was named CEO of big Burger King franchisee Carrols Restaurant Group last year, died unexpectedly on New Year’s Eve, the company said on Tuesday. He was 50. Anthony Hull, the Syracuse, N.Y.-based company’s chief financial officer, was named interim CEO until...
Salesforce to layoff about 10% of staff in latest round of job cuts in tech industry
In a letter to employees announcing the job cuts, Marc Benioff, Salesforce's chair and co-CEO, admitted to growing headcount too much earlier in the pandemic and said most of the job cuts will take place over the coming weeks.
FTC's Fight Against Non-Competes Infuriates the Business World
Those who spent some time working in industries such as sales, real estate, media, or any other field that requires building up a client list or personal brand are likely to have come across a non-compete agreement at some point in their careers. Whether a clause or a separate contract,...
Salesforce cuts 10% of workforce; CEO says company 'hired too many people'
A restructuring plan from Salesforce calls for a 10% reduction in headcounts.
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming
McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday.
Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down, Company Cuts 20 Percent of Its Salaried Workforce
Things have become a bit unstitched at Stitch Fix. Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective Thursday. In addition, Stitch Fix said it will cut 20 percent of its salaried positions.More from WWDReem Acra Pre-Fall 2023Nancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsJoseph RTW Fall 2023 Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors. “I...
Salesforce cuts 10% of staff, citing "challenging" environment
Salesforce is laying off about 10% of its workforce, more than 7,350 employees, in the latest round of job cuts in the tech industry as corporations cut back on software and other spending. The San Francisco cloud computing software company will also be closing some offices, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday. Tech companies rocked by layoffs as industry faces biggest downturn in 2 decadesTwitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industryHP to cut as many as 6,000 workers - CBS News"The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions,"...
Amazon job cuts increase to 18,000
Amazon announced on Wednesday that it would cut a larger than expected 18,000 jobs, the most in company history.
Vimeo cuts 11% of its staff in layoffs, CEO cites 'uncertain economic environment' in email to employees
Vimeo has launched another round of layoffs, a company spokesperson confirmed to Insider on Wednesday.
Electric Car Company Canoo Accuses Former Top Executives Of Corporate Espionage
Electric vehicle startup Canoo is accusing several former executives of corporate espionage by joining the company only to steal its trade secrets only then to start their own rival carmaker. According to Insider, Canoo filed a 58-page lawsuit on December 22 in the United States Central District Court of California against those now-former employees who joined forces in September to form Los Angeles-based Harbinger Motors.
Companies Are Using This Highly Effective Strategy to Retain Employees Amid Inflation
It's simple — but costly.
