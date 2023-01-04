Things have become a bit unstitched at Stitch Fix. Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective Thursday. In addition, Stitch Fix said it will cut 20 percent of its salaried positions.More from WWDReem Acra Pre-Fall 2023Nancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsJoseph RTW Fall 2023 Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors. “I...

