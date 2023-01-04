Read full article on original website
Iowa Woman Believed To Be Oldest In U.S. Dies At 115 Years Old
LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City confirms that Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.
Iowa Family Plans Therapy Stables After Son’s Death
If you have ever lost a family member, you know that the pain it never brings truly goes away. You just learn to live with it. One Iowa family is taking the grief they feel every day to help others who are struggling. Jed Riesselman passed away after a farm...
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
3 animals found dead in freezers inside Sac City home; Woman arrested
Five animals, two cats and three dogs that were inside a freezer, were found dead inside a home in Sac City on Sunday.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Business Owners Set to Open Shop On Central That Offers A Holistic Approach
Anxiety, depression and struggles with mental illness are nothing new to many people but a potential holistic treatment in the form of CBD may be. One month from today a new business will be open in downtown Fort Dodge that hopes to offer an alternative and hope for those struggling with issues like anxiety, depression and many more.
They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.
Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Couple arrested in Sac County for allegedly extorting woman to confess to drug crime
According to an affidavit Edwin Diaz and Amy Hartwig both of Odebolt, were both charged with extortion, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communication after they told a woman they were going to a friend's house but instead allegedly forced her to sign a confession.
UPDATE: Some rural Iowans customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
Since November 14, McCabe has documented fifteen days mail hasn't been delivered or picked up. While getting the mail now is a relief, it doesn't help her business which requires her to send packages frequently.
yourfortdodge.com
18 Years Missing: Family of Greg Howell Continues to Wait for Answers
That is the daily reality for the family of Greg Howell who was reported missing New Years Day 2005, gone without a trace. His brother Bart Howell says the last time he spoke with him was New Year’s Eve. “He came to me right as it was getting dark...
1380kcim.com
Civil Lawsuit Claims Carroll Police Department Violated Carroll Woman’s Rights During December 2020 Detainment
A Carroll woman has filed a lawsuit in Carroll County District Court claiming the Carroll Police Department violated her rights during a December 2020 incident. The plaintiff is 24-year-old Katherine Hill. Her petition names the City of Carroll, the Carroll Police Department, and Officer Jeffrey Nichols as defendants. The lawsuit stems from a Dec. 29, 2020 investigation into a reported gunshot at an apartment in the 900 block of Woodland Drive. The petition alleges authorities detained Hill and another occupant, Dustin Hill, during the incident, but a third individual was not restrained. The suit claims the Hills were both naked when they were handcuffed and remained so until law enforcement retrieved clothing for them. The petition brings four civil counts: violation of the right to be free from unreasonable seizure; violation of the right to due process of law, privacy, bodily integrity, and dignity; violation of the right to freedom, liberty, and happiness; and negligence. She is seeking financial compensation from the defendants for violating her Iowa constitutional rights, past, present, and future mental/emotional harm, court costs, attorney fees, and any other appropriate relief. Dustin Hill was convicted in April 2021 on controlled substance violations and prohibited acquisition of a pistol or revolver related to the December 2020 investigation. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after failing to comply with the terms of his probation.
1380kcim.com
Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man
A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
Radio Iowa
Suspect arrested for New Year’s Day robbery of Storm Lake liquor store
An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery at a northwest Iowa liquor store on New Year’s Day. Storm Lake Police were called to Al’s Liquor in Storm Lake late Sunday evening. An employee told officers a man had entered the business and brandished a firearm, which he held to the employee’s head. The man allegedly moved the employee to the cash register and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the business on foot. No injuries were reported.
stormlakeradio.com
Two Charged With Holding Someone Captive and more Following Search of Odebolt Residence
Two individuals were arrested on multiple charges, including holding someone against their will and extortion, after a search warrant was executed at an Odebolt residence. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, during the search at 316 Willow Street in Odebolt on Wednesday, law enforcement seized a firearm, ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine, injectable steroids and unknown pills, along with assorted scales and other drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement also seized items related to an extortion and false imprisonment case they were initially investigating.
theperrynews.com
Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman
A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Iowa State Daily
Property taxes ‘should be vested with local entities’: Ames mayor tells legislators
Elected officials representing Ames and Boone differed on whether property taxes need to be reduced in the upcoming legislative session during the 2023 Ames Chamber of Commerce Legislative Kick-Off Breakfast. On Wednesday, Republicans said constituents are concerned about potential tax increases, while Democrats said local services need to be taken...
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
247Sports
Porter Moser reacts to 63-60 setback to Iowa State
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are now quickly 0-2 in Big 12 play after falling 63-60 to the Iowa State Cyclones Wednesday evening inside Lloyd Noble Center. They've dropped both of those games by a combined four points. Afterwards, head coach Porter Moser reacted to that disappointing start. OUInsider.com...
