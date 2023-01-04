the old Maytag motel in Newton Iowa is a pretty scary place itself with underground passages and many hidden secrets and has accommodated the rich and famous through the years located down town Newton now is an apartment building but restored to almost it original look all but the restaurant is how it used to appear and it's murky and spooky basement has been redone but not too it's original version of a bar barber shop and men's club and other eventful history but I have had extremely crazy things happen in this building things I never thought I would see hear or happened to me myself and have had many reports of strange activity in the time our family had the restaurant there.
the only thing haunting this hotel is the stench of cigarettes. I spent the night here and I left with everything reaking like smoke. The smell was so strong I couldn't sleep.
