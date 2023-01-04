ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Dean Rusher
3d ago

the old Maytag motel in Newton Iowa is a pretty scary place itself with underground passages and many hidden secrets and has accommodated the rich and famous through the years located down town Newton now is an apartment building but restored to almost it original look all but the restaurant is how it used to appear and it's murky and spooky basement has been redone but not too it's original version of a bar barber shop and men's club and other eventful history but I have had extremely crazy things happen in this building things I never thought I would see hear or happened to me myself and have had many reports of strange activity in the time our family had the restaurant there.

Angela Chadwick
3d ago

the only thing haunting this hotel is the stench of cigarettes. I spent the night here and I left with everything reaking like smoke. The smell was so strong I couldn't sleep.

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
B100

The Birth Of Evil: These Infamous Killers Were Born In Iowa

Many movies, documentaries, and other forms of media cover the life and history of infamous serial killers. Many cities and Towns are tied to these serial killers. Iowa has some history tied to different serial killers, the most notorious is John Wayne Gacy, but Gacy was not born in Iowa. We will be looking at criminals born in the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Did You Know It’s Illegal To Take Photos On These In Iowa?

Sometimes the perfect backdrop for photographs can be hard to find. A good backdrop can enhance the quality of your photo and help provide a scene to the story you're trying to tell. If you're taking family photos, wedding photos, or senior pictures, do not take photos on these in Iowa, no matter how romantic the look might be.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
KCRG.com

Dubuque Regional Airport postpones Avelo Airlines debut

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, the Dubuque Regional Airport announced that it has postponed the Avelo Airlines debut because the airport didn’t obtain the Transportation Security Administration’s approval of the Dubuque Regional Airport’s airport security plan in time. The first Avelo Airlines flight from Dubuque to...
DUBUQUE, IA
106.9 KROC

Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa

Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Warming trend begins Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure continues to control our weather heading into Saturday night. Very light winds will allow temperatures to slide back into the teens again, with some single digits up over the deeper snow in northern Iowa. Like this morning, a few areas of fog could also form. That will be the only moisture to speak of. There is a system travelling by through Missouri, but dry air in Iowa will keep any snowflakes down along the border and no farther north.
IOWA STATE
Y-105FM

Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill

We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
DES MOINES, IA
Y-105FM

10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know

If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
MINNESOTA STATE
Q107.5

Iowa Native Competing on Upcoming Season of “The Bachelor”

As of late, a ton of Iowans have been making waves on national TV. Local Dubuque Chef Kevin Scharpf appeared on the TODAY show recently; a Clive, IA teenager is also currently competing on a Food Network program. And now, one of the 30 contestants on the upcoming season of The Bachelor is a native Iowan!
BLOOMFIELD, IA
