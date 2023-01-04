Read full article on original website
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Spin-Off
Is There a Release Date for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. Is There a Trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. For zombie lovers everywhere, The Walking Dead has been a staple favorite. Following a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who are just trying to stay alive among threats from both the undead (dubbed walkers) and what's left of an unhinged remaining society, The Walking Dead utilizes its story to showcase the human condition under critical circumstances. It's meant to move viewers emotionally, not just to scare them. Spawned from the graphic novel series of the same name, The Walking Dead gained gradual popularity after its first few seasons and ended up the most watched of any cable or broadcast series. It was nominated for many awards, including a Golden Globe Award. Ending with eleven seasons, the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on November 20, 2022, but fans haven't been left hanging. Since 2015, The Walking Dead has spawned three spin-off series: Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. More spin-offs are set to keep the franchise going, including Daryl Dixon, starring Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl trying to put together the missing pieces of how he ended up in Europe, and the untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off series, following Danai Gurira's and Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead characters. The kickoff of these new franchise additions starts with The Walking Dead: Dead City, hitting the small screen this Spring.
Nicole Kidman Joins Taylor Sheridan's Espionage Series 'Lioness'
Early last year, Paramount+ announced a new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan titled Lioness with Nicole Kidman attached to executive produce. Well, now it has been revealed that the Academy Award-winning actress will also find herself in front of the camera for the series. Kidman has joined a cast that already includes Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.
'Fast X': Vin Diesel Teases New Trailer Arriving Soon
Now, more than 20 years after the first installment of the improbable action series was released, Vin Diesel has taken to social media to tease fans ahead of the arrival of the first trailer for Fast X. Posting on his Instagram earlier, Diesel shared an image of himself in character as Dominic Toretto, captioning the photograph: "Trailer launch next month…#FastX". The upcoming film serves as a precursor to the finale of the series, part one of a double bill intended to round off the franchise.
New ‘You People’ Trailer Has Eddie Murphy Stressing Over His Daughter's Future Husband: Jonah Hill
Netflix has released a new trailer and posters for You People, an upcoming comedy loaded with social commentary by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. The movie stars Jonah Hill as a starstruck lover who wants to marry the daughter of Eddie Murphy. The trailer introduces Hill as Ezra Cohen, a successful...
James Wan's 'Dead Silence' Lands 4K Ultra HD Release From Scream Factory
James Wan (Malignant) made quite an impact on the horror since directing 2004’s genre game-changer Saw. With M3gan in theaters now and his recent success with blockbusters like The Conjuring and Insidious, the Australian film director-writer-producer finds himself in a new class of horror icons. Scream Factory has announced that they will be bringing Wan’s 2007 collaboration with writer Leigh Whannell back to life with a brand new 4K Ultra HD release. Dead Silence, one of his most underrated films, will be released in 4K UHD on March 28.
'A Man Called Otto' & 'A Man Called Ove': A Tale of Two Adaptations
Editor's Note: The following contains A Man Called Otto spoilers and references to suicide. Though the posters and TV spots for A Man Called Otto may make it look like just another Tom Hanks star vehicle or the latest in a long line of tearjerker dramas about cantankerous old men learning to appreciate life, there’s a much more complicated history behind this movie. A Man Called Otto began life as A Man Called Ove, a Swedish novel by Fredrik Backman published in 2012 that was later adapted into a 2015 film of the same name directed by Hannes Holm. To put it simply, this story has gone through a lot of different incarnations in just over a decade.
Why Nicolas Cage's Approach to His Work on 'Renfield' Moved Co-Star Brandon Scott Jones
Ahead of the Critics' Choice Awards, Ghosts star Brandon Scott Jones sat down with Collider to discuss the hit supernatural comedy's nominations, in addition to another exciting project he has on the horizon. By the end of the conversation with our own Perri Nemiroff, Jones spoke a little bit about Renfield, the upcoming dark action-comedy that stars Nicolas Cage as none other than the biggest vampire of all time: Dracula.
How to Watch 'BMF' Season 2: Where to Stream the New Episodes
The life of crime is a complicated one, especially when there’s family involved. BMF (a.k.a Black Mafia Family) is making its highly-anticipated return with Season 2. Adapted from the true story of the Black Mafia Family, the crime drama television series centers on the rags-to-riches story of the organization’s two ringleaders-slash-brothers: Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T." Flenory. From money laundering to drug trafficking, the brothers do whatever they can to establish their business, and at the same time, make a name for themselves on both a national and global level - all in the name of pursuing the American dream.
How to Watch ‘Mayfair Witches’ Starring Alexandra Daddario
Get ready to start the year with a witchy vibe as AMC is about to launch Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Also known as Mayfair Witches, the all-new supernatural drama thriller series is based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. This is the novelist’s second work to be adapted into a television series, the first one being Interview with the Vampire. The AMC original show follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that her ancestry is tied to a family of witches. When she begins to explore her background, she is also faced with a sinister force that has been haunting her family for a long time.
Does ‘M3GAN’ Have an End Credits Scene?
Even before M3GAN came to theaters, James Wan’s latest killer doll was a success. Thanks to a bonkers trailer with a hilarious dancing number and a marketing campaign that gives fans what they want, M3GAN could only fail at the box office if the movie was utter trash. Which it isn’t! In fact, M3GAN sets the bar high for horror in 2023, and it will be hard to dethrone the new binary queen of darkness.
'Challengers': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far About the Zendaya-led Tennis RomCom
Sports movies are a niche genre of film that can often bring a variety of audiences together to enjoy an artistic piece. Many sports fans may be unsure of the world of film and many film fans may be unsure of the world of sport, making sports movies the common ground for these two often conflicting sides to meet. Sports films have a long and varied history within cinema, with the highs of Hugh Hudson's Chariots of Fire and the more recent heart-wrenching Netflix tale The Swimmers, and some lows that can create the genre a somewhat poor reputation in the eyes of some. One sport that doesn't often get the recognition it may deserve on the silver screen is tennis. Tennis is one of the most admired sports in the world, however, its appeal to movie producers has seemingly forever been low. Two of the sport's most famous athletes did get their own biopic in 2021, with Serena and Venus Williams being portrayed in Reinaldo Marcus Green's King Richard, and the fans of that film may well be drawn to the upcoming tennis-based romantic-comedy Challengers.
Why Do Some TV Adaptations of Classic Movies Succeed Where Others Fail?
Invariably, a movie will come along that a television executive sees and thinks, “hey, we can make a TV adaptation of that!” Then, after decisions are made about that series – does it continue the story from the film, is it a prequel to the film, is it true to the material, is it off on its own tangent – millions of dollars are poured into production, and then comes the moment of truth. The season premiere.
‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office
Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
Do I Need to Play 'The Last of Us' Before the Show Comes Out?
Roger Ebert once said that movies “are like a machine that generates empathy,” and that’s a beautiful thing. He also once said that video games “can never be art,” and this wasn’t as well-received. In fact, his opinion had a profound impact on the rather excitable population of those who play games. For so long, they’ve desired outside recognition, for someone to proclaim that these things were no longer toys. Finally, in 2013, they got The Last of Us. Sure, there was Super Metroid, Half-Life 2, Shadow of the Colossus, but The Last of Us was cinema. It was well-written, well-acted, and closer to Breaking Bad than Call of Duty. It won countless perfect scores and awards for Game of the Year. Empire magazine called it “gaming’s Citizen Kane moment.” HBO is turning it into a TV show!
'Ghosts': Why the CBS Sitcom Needs More Sasappis
Welcome to Woodstone Bed and Breakfast on Ghosts, a CBS adaptation of the popular UK series of the same name, where a number of ghostly residents aim to haunt you and living owners Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) seek to make your stay a pleasant one. Since Sam and Jay moved in, they have befriended the ghostly inhabitants on the main floor of the Woodstone — namely, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Thorfinn (Devan Long), Pete (Richie Moriarty), and Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) — and kept their distance from the cholera ghosts in the basement or the teenage attic girl who wakes up once a year to cause mischief.
Max Thieriot on 'Fire Country's Success & Why Authenticity Is So Important
The CBS freshman series Fire Country follows Bode Donavan (played by creator/star/executive producer Max Thieriot) who, after burning down his own life and ending up with a five-year prison sentence, finds himself back in his hometown in a release program that gives him the chance to prove he’s deserving of reduced time. Teamed up with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires constantly tests Bode’s strength, resolve and determination, but it can also help him achieve the redemption that he’s looking for.
'Wednesday': Netflix Hints at Season 2 Renewal in Cryptic Tweet
Netflix’s Wednesday has become a cultural phenomenon! Tim Burton’s vision coupled with Jenna Ortega’s performance has mesmerized fans across the globe making the series one of the streamer's most viewed shows. With so much love and appreciation, the renewal for Season 2 is only a matter of when, and it looks like the announcement is coming soon.
