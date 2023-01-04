ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Former USMNT stars rip Claudio, Danielle Reyna over Gregg Berhalter scandal: ‘Crossed the line’

Several former U.S. Soccer stars are not happy about the “sad telenovela drama” that is playing out between Claudio and Danielle Reyna and Gregg Berhalter, pointing the finger at the Reynas. Danielle, a former USWNT player and wife of ex-USMNT star Claudio, revealed Wednesday she was the one who contacted U.S. Soccer about an incident involving Berhalter, the USMNT coach, and his now-wife Rosalind in college in which Berhalter kicked her legs. Danielle said she contacted U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11 after critical comments made by Berhalter about an anonymous player later confirmed to be current USMNT...
The Spun

Look: U.S. Women's Soccer Star Officially Changes Name

The U.S. Women's National Team revealed its 24-player roster Thursday. Some quickly searching through the list may have feared that Mallory Pugh somehow missed the cut. Rest assured, the 24-year-old star is on the roster. The team listed her as Mallory Swanson after marrying MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson last month.
Daily Beast

USMNT Coach Breaks Silence Amid Beef With Star Player’s Parents

Gregg Berhalter regrets it all. If he were to do it over again, the U.S. men’s soccer national team coach said Thursday he would have never told a story about an unnamed player—later revealed to be Gio Reyna—revealing how nearly sent the young star home from the World Cup for having a bad attitude.
The Associated Press

Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches

Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
The Independent

World number one Carlos Alcaraz ruled out of Australian Open because of injury

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open because of a leg injury.The 19-year-old Spaniard, who won his maiden grand slam title at the US Open in September, revealed he suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during pre-season training.Writing on social media Alcaraz said: “It’s time to deal with another blow. When I was at my best in pre-season, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training.“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong (warm-up event)...
Yardbarker

Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup

It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
NBC Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr; report says Newcastle loan possible

Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
CBS Sports

Gregg Berhalter wants to stay as USMNT coach, 'saddened' by Reyna family drama: 'To me, it's about my wife'

Gregg Berhalter addressed the public feud with the Reyna family on Thursday when he spoke at a Harvard Business Review event via LinkedIn. Currently out of contract as USMNT head coach, the 49-year-old publicly recognized a domestic violence incident dating back to 1991 which concerned his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind. Berhalter said in his initial statement that someone was trying to "take me down" which has since been revealed to be Danielle and Claudio Reyna -- the parents of USMNT and Borussia Dortmund player Gio.
SB Nation

Arsenal Women sign Victoria Pelova

Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Victoria Pelova, who joins from Ajax for an undisclosed fee. Pelova, 23, is a Dutch international, who was part of the 2019 World Cup squad, the Tokyo Olympics squad, and the squad at the most recent European Championships. A #10 or wide attacker, Pelova scored twice in the Olympics and once at the Euros, and has 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 Eredivisie games.
The Albany Herald

Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno headed to Brazil club on loan

Atlanta United announced Friday the club has sent midfielder Marcelino Moreno on loan to Coritiba FC, of Brazil’s Série A, for the 2023 season. “We spoke with Marcelino at the end of last year and determined the best situation for both parties was to find an opportunity for him to feature more,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “This move will give Marcelino the opportunity to showcase his quality at a high level and we wish him the best this season in Brazil.”
FOX Sports

Beckham's son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan

LONDON (AP) — David Beckham's son Romeo has joined the B team of English Premier League club Brentford on loan to the end of the season. Romeo Beckham has been training with Brentford B for a couple of months to keep fit in the Major League Soccer offseason. But...

