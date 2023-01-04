Read full article on original website
Related
Former USMNT stars rip Claudio, Danielle Reyna over Gregg Berhalter scandal: ‘Crossed the line’
Several former U.S. Soccer stars are not happy about the “sad telenovela drama” that is playing out between Claudio and Danielle Reyna and Gregg Berhalter, pointing the finger at the Reynas. Danielle, a former USWNT player and wife of ex-USMNT star Claudio, revealed Wednesday she was the one who contacted U.S. Soccer about an incident involving Berhalter, the USMNT coach, and his now-wife Rosalind in college in which Berhalter kicked her legs. Danielle said she contacted U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11 after critical comments made by Berhalter about an anonymous player later confirmed to be current USMNT...
Look: U.S. Women's Soccer Star Officially Changes Name
The U.S. Women's National Team revealed its 24-player roster Thursday. Some quickly searching through the list may have feared that Mallory Pugh somehow missed the cut. Rest assured, the 24-year-old star is on the roster. The team listed her as Mallory Swanson after marrying MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson last month.
Soccer-Thorns' Smith voted U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year
Jan 6 (Reuters) - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) MVP Sophia Smith was voted the 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, the sport's governing body said on Friday, after scoring 11 goals for the national team last year.
Daily Beast
USMNT Coach Breaks Silence Amid Beef With Star Player’s Parents
Gregg Berhalter regrets it all. If he were to do it over again, the U.S. men’s soccer national team coach said Thursday he would have never told a story about an unnamed player—later revealed to be Gio Reyna—revealing how nearly sent the young star home from the World Cup for having a bad attitude.
US Soccer star's mom says she reported allegation against men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter
United States Men's National Team (USMNT) soccer player Gio Reyna's mother, Danielle, said Wednesday she was the one who reported the 1991 incident between US Soccer men's head coach Gregg Berhalter and his wife Rosalind.
Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches
Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
World number one Carlos Alcaraz ruled out of Australian Open because of injury
World number one Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open because of a leg injury.The 19-year-old Spaniard, who won his maiden grand slam title at the US Open in September, revealed he suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during pre-season training.Writing on social media Alcaraz said: “It’s time to deal with another blow. When I was at my best in pre-season, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training.“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong (warm-up event)...
Hudson to coach U.S. men at soccer camp amid Berhalter probe, Reyna rift
Anthony Hudson will serve as head coach for the United States Men's National Team as soccer officials investigate a domestic violence claim made against coach Gregg Berhalter, whose contract expired after the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup
It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
Chelsea complete £18m signing of teenage midfielder Andrey Santos
The 18-year-old wonderkid has been attracting interest from numerous elite clubs such as Manchester City and Newcastle - but the Blues have won the race with his club confirming the news.
Christian Fuchs joins Charlotte FC as assistant coach to round out 2023 staff
The announcement of Charlotte FC’s 2023 staff, which includes Fuchs and a USMNT assistant, marks the latest milestone in an ambitious offseason.
NBC Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr; report says Newcastle loan possible
Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
Taylor Twellman Announces Departure From ESPN
The former MLS and USMNT player has been at the network for nearly 13 years.
CBS Sports
Gregg Berhalter wants to stay as USMNT coach, 'saddened' by Reyna family drama: 'To me, it's about my wife'
Gregg Berhalter addressed the public feud with the Reyna family on Thursday when he spoke at a Harvard Business Review event via LinkedIn. Currently out of contract as USMNT head coach, the 49-year-old publicly recognized a domestic violence incident dating back to 1991 which concerned his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind. Berhalter said in his initial statement that someone was trying to "take me down" which has since been revealed to be Danielle and Claudio Reyna -- the parents of USMNT and Borussia Dortmund player Gio.
SB Nation
Arsenal Women sign Victoria Pelova
Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Victoria Pelova, who joins from Ajax for an undisclosed fee. Pelova, 23, is a Dutch international, who was part of the 2019 World Cup squad, the Tokyo Olympics squad, and the squad at the most recent European Championships. A #10 or wide attacker, Pelova scored twice in the Olympics and once at the Euros, and has 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 Eredivisie games.
Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno headed to Brazil club on loan
Atlanta United announced Friday the club has sent midfielder Marcelino Moreno on loan to Coritiba FC, of Brazil’s Série A, for the 2023 season. “We spoke with Marcelino at the end of last year and determined the best situation for both parties was to find an opportunity for him to feature more,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “This move will give Marcelino the opportunity to showcase his quality at a high level and we wish him the best this season in Brazil.”
Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer
Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.
Chelsea confirm the £18m signing of Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos
Chelsea have officially confirmed their second signing of the day in young Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, having already announced David Datro Fofana earlier today.
FOX Sports
Beckham's son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan
LONDON (AP) — David Beckham's son Romeo has joined the B team of English Premier League club Brentford on loan to the end of the season. Romeo Beckham has been training with Brentford B for a couple of months to keep fit in the Major League Soccer offseason. But...
Orlando City SC add defender Rafael Santos to roster
Orlando City SC acquired defender Rafael Lucas Cardoso dos Santos, known as Rafael Santos, from Cruzeiro of Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro
Comments / 0