Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Exec. Calvin Ball named Maryland Association of Counties President
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was elected as the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) President at the Annual meeting and Board Installation of the MACo Winter Conference. Howard County Office of Public Information Administrator Mark Miller said Ball is the first MACo president from Howard County...
foxbaltimore.com
Gun violence is taking an emotional toll on Baltimore city residents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore city public school students hit by gunfire for the second time this week. The gun violence is taking an emotional toll on some residents in the city after one student was killed on Wednesday. Baltimore is celebrating the new year. But there's nothing new happening...
foxbaltimore.com
Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's new juvenile law bars police from charging gun-offenders 12-year-old and under
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At MacArthur Middle School in Fort Meade, officers found a 12-year old packing a bag containing a handgun, a loaded magazine and loose ammunition. Because the suspect is 12, he will not be criminally charged. Maryland's new juvenile justice reform law now bars police from charging...
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor Shannon Wright weighs in on Baltimore's violent start to 2023
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released photos of two people they are trying to identify in connection with the quintuple shooting across the street from Edmondson High School on Wednesday. One student, 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, was killed. Four others were hurt. Pastor Shannon Wright, a community activist...
foxbaltimore.com
Ahead of squeegee enforcement, Mayor Scott and collaborative hold kick-off party
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just days before the crackdown begins on squeegee kids at some of Baltimore’s busiest intersections, a hiring event was held to connect the kids to potential jobs. The celebration comes as critics continue to sound the alarm that the plan moving forward is not the best solution for the city.
foxbaltimore.com
Under new Maryland law, student doesn't face charges after bringing gun to school
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 12-year-old boy escaped legal consequences after he brought a gun to school earlier this week, according to Anne Arundel County police. On Thursday, police say the school resource officer at MacArthur Middle School was notified of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a bag at the school.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Ivan Bates has it right, "If you come in wrong, bring your toothbrush'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday night with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming. A common theme throughout the Town Hall...
foxbaltimore.com
Taking a closer look at Baltimore mayor placing blame on businesses for deadly shooting
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The search is on for two suspects in the shooting of the five Edmondson Westside High School students that left one student dead Wednesday. The shooting happened outside the Popeyes restaurant at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center near the school. Mayor Brandon Scott is putting some...
foxbaltimore.com
Some blame Popeyes, others blame City Schools after 5 students shot Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders and city residents were quick to point fingers over who bears responsibility after Wednesday’s mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center. The violence left a 16-year-old dead and four other teenagers injured. All five victims were students at Edmondson Westside High School who...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland store sold $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Friday night's Mega Million's drawing did not create any multi-millionaires, but it did create one millionaire here in Maryland. According to the Maryland Lottery, the $1 million winning ticket was sold at Marlboro Liquors located at 5725 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro. Friday's drawing had a...
foxbaltimore.com
Rebuilding community relationships: Do the citizens of Baltimore city trust police?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thursday evening, the new State's Attorney Ivan Bates held his first town hall meeting. One of the main topics was the relationship between Baltimore Police and the community it serves. Commissioner Michael Harrison addressed how he feels community relations currently stand. "Everything we do is for...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person rescued from fire in north Baltimore city Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from a fire in north Baltimore on Saturday evening, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says the victim was taken from the home on the 1300 block of Lakeside Ave and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There...
foxbaltimore.com
DPW misses deadline to report to city officials, public on return to weekly recycling plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s a new year, but the same trash troubles remain for city residents. This week, the Department of Public Works (DPW) missed a key deadline to create its plan for returning to weekly recycling. “Clearly, there's no sense of urgency,” says Councilman Yitzy Schleifer.
foxbaltimore.com
Residents say police, school officials ignored safety concerns prior to mass shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting, community members claim they’ve been raising concerns about public safety at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center for years. “The warnings were on the wall,” said Edmondson Shopping Center Association President, Monique Washington, “We started complaining in 2021...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott targets public safety in 2023 legislative priorities
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled a three-part legislative agenda for this year's session in Annapolis and says there will be a governor in office that he believes will help get it done. Calling it a different ballgame, Mayor Scott said it was like "going from Kyle...
foxbaltimore.com
Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
foxbaltimore.com
Multiple vehicle accident at Edgewood Plaza Shopping Center in Harford County
HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Fire crews have cleared a multiple-vehicle accident at the Edgewood Plaza shopping center in Harford County. Firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company can be seen on Hanson Rd and Edgewood Rd on the scene of the incident. One car is visibly smashed on its...
foxbaltimore.com
City and community leaders host employment event for Baltimore youth
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM, Baltimore City, business and community leaders partner together to host a personal development event for young people. The Playbook Kick-Off event, presented by Mayor Brandon M. Scott’s Squeegee Collaborative, will provide residents ages 14-24 with access to job opportunities and resources.
foxbaltimore.com
2 Benjamin Franklin High School students shot near school, say school officials
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two teenagers were shot behind a home near a high school in south Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. School officials say the teens were students at Benjamin Franklin High School, contradicting an earlier statement by police. Police say they were called to the 1100 block...
Comments / 0