Baltimore County, MD

Gun violence is taking an emotional toll on Baltimore city residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore city public school students hit by gunfire for the second time this week. The gun violence is taking an emotional toll on some residents in the city after one student was killed on Wednesday. Baltimore is celebrating the new year. But there's nothing new happening...
BALTIMORE, MD
Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pastor Shannon Wright weighs in on Baltimore's violent start to 2023

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released photos of two people they are trying to identify in connection with the quintuple shooting across the street from Edmondson High School on Wednesday. One student, 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, was killed. Four others were hurt. Pastor Shannon Wright, a community activist...
BALTIMORE, MD
Under new Maryland law, student doesn't face charges after bringing gun to school

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 12-year-old boy escaped legal consequences after he brought a gun to school earlier this week, according to Anne Arundel County police. On Thursday, police say the school resource officer at MacArthur Middle School was notified of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a bag at the school.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Some blame Popeyes, others blame City Schools after 5 students shot Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders and city residents were quick to point fingers over who bears responsibility after Wednesday’s mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center. The violence left a 16-year-old dead and four other teenagers injured. All five victims were students at Edmondson Westside High School who...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland store sold $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Friday night's Mega Million's drawing did not create any multi-millionaires, but it did create one millionaire here in Maryland. According to the Maryland Lottery, the $1 million winning ticket was sold at Marlboro Liquors located at 5725 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro. Friday's drawing had a...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
1 person rescued from fire in north Baltimore city Saturday evening

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from a fire in north Baltimore on Saturday evening, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says the victim was taken from the home on the 1300 block of Lakeside Ave and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There...
BALTIMORE, MD
Mayor Scott targets public safety in 2023 legislative priorities

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled a three-part legislative agenda for this year's session in Annapolis and says there will be a governor in office that he believes will help get it done. Calling it a different ballgame, Mayor Scott said it was like "going from Kyle...
BALTIMORE, MD
Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
BALTIMORE, MD
City and community leaders host employment event for Baltimore youth

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM, Baltimore City, business and community leaders partner together to host a personal development event for young people. The Playbook Kick-Off event, presented by Mayor Brandon M. Scott’s Squeegee Collaborative, will provide residents ages 14-24 with access to job opportunities and resources.
BALTIMORE, MD

