Read full article on original website
Related
Texas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/6/22
Get the latest Texas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
12newsnow.com
Local soccer teams are busy with tournament play this weekend
PORT NECHES, Texas — We've reached another season in the Southeast Texas with high school soccer off an running. This weekend area teams are busy with tournament play all over the state, including right here in the 409. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER. PNG KICKOFF CLASSIC. Hardin-Jefferson 0 Hamshire-Fannett 0.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
State ranked Iowa Colony surge mauls La Marque
IOWA COLONY - While struggling to find the right tempo throughout Tuesday’s 26-4A hoop showdown with La Marque, the state ranked Iowa Colony Pioneers made use of the few clicking minutes they had to send the Cougars reeling. The Pioneers exploded for a monster 36-10 run in the final...
Chris Beard out as head coach of Texas after felony domestic violence charge
Less than a month ago, Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard had a dream job at his alma mater, a $35 million contract, a glittering new arena to sell to recruits and a roster capable of contending for the national title. Now, he has thrown all of that away.
These eateries were ranked the best BBQ spots in Texas: report
Eating in the state of Texas is just as important as high school football, except it's year-round and you can do it seven days a week compared to Friday nights and the occasional weekend playoff game.
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Take Note: The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Texas in ’23
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. But we're all aware there are dangerous cities and towns in our state. Surprisingly this list is made up mostly of smaller cities, suburbs, and towns, aside from Houston, TX, which lands at No. 7.
kgns.tv
Another warm day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday some areas may experiences some patchy fog in your early commute . This morning were looking at cloudy skies in the low 60s with slightly humid conditions. Areas along the Texas coast and in the deep south also have fog this morning and there’s a...
This BBQ meat is the best signature food in Texas & where to eat the best of it
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of eating in Texas, what foods come to mind first? Tacos, fajitas, steaks, well sure, but if some good ole Texas BBQ doesn’t pop into your mind, then you need to get to eating this heavily-desired cuisine. We checked out a report...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Foster Farms worker is in custody in Texas
The work release inmate accused of killing a co-worker at Foster Farms in Farmerville has been arrested in Texas. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates and his deputies have been looking for 48-year-old Bruce Causey since April. “The evening of New Year’s Eve we received a call from Pearland, Texas, which...
fox7austin.com
What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?
AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
Dems And Reps Agree On One Thing: Killing The STAAR Test
Perhaps the one issue generating the most bipartisan support in Texas politics might be a desire to see the state standardized testing radically reformed or entirely eliminated. Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) Test for years. Since its creation, STAAR has...
fox44news.com
Central Texas weekend events promise ‘extreme’ and ‘paranormal’ activities
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some events taking place in Central Texas this weekend and going extreme as well as spooky!. First off, if you’re a fan of autosports and looking for a thrilling experience, then start your engines and come to the Temple Mall! Nitro Extreme features cars, monster trucks, motorcycles, stunts and more. The action will take place from January 5 – 8 in the mall parking lot, located at 3111 S 31st Street. Just look for the checkered flags!
Whataburger brings back popular item- but only for a limited time
Two popular Texan food companies have combined once again to offer a treat for Texans. Burger chain Whataburger today announced the return of the Dr Pepper milkshake- but only for a limited time. The Dr Pepper shake is made using a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup.
Texas store employee accused of stealing, cashing in more than $21K of lottery tickets
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas convenience store employee is accused of stealing more than $31,000 worth of lottery tickets, which allowed her to cash in more than $21,000 worth of winning tickets, authorities said. Mayra Alejandra Rios, 37, of San Antonio, was arrested Wednesday and charged with lottery fraud,...
AOC says she will turn Texas blue. Do you agree she can?
"We're gonna flip that state [Texas]. I know some of y'all roll your eyes, but then every year we start making little steps, right? We're going to flip that state, aren't we?" Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.
TxDOT central I-35 expansion project puts businesses at risk of displacement, loss of 625 jobs
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released the environmental impact statement (EIS) draft for its proposed Interstate 35 Capital Express Central project. The draft provides Central Texans their first look at how many residences and businesses could be impacted by the expansion, putting them at risk for...
See This Remodeled 1940 Homestead In Hudson, Texas
Looking at the outside of this 2 story home built in 1940, you would not imagine that the inside would be this modern and inviting. I was amazed at all there is to see inside and outside of this over 9 acre property for sale at 5374 HWY 103 West.
Did the Artic Freeze Ruin a Good Louisiana Crawfish Season?
You Can't Scroll Through Facebook Without Seeing People Talk About Crawfish. I have already invited myself to multiple crawfish boils. I am ready for my lips to burn because I went too hard on the spicy crawfish. I am prepared for the best reason many of us live in Louisiana, crawfish season.
Man linked to statewide Walmart thefts pleads guilty in local case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Galveston man who had about two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to theft of electronics from Walmart’s has pleaded guilty to his charge in Wichita Falls. Robert Lee Williams pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 today, January 6, 2023, in 30th District Court. His agreement was for a […]
News Talk 860 KSFA
Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksfa860.com
Comments / 0