Texas State

12newsnow.com

Local soccer teams are busy with tournament play this weekend

PORT NECHES, Texas — We've reached another season in the Southeast Texas with high school soccer off an running. This weekend area teams are busy with tournament play all over the state, including right here in the 409. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER. PNG KICKOFF CLASSIC. Hardin-Jefferson 0 Hamshire-Fannett 0.
Alvin Sun Advertiser

State ranked Iowa Colony surge mauls La Marque

IOWA COLONY - While struggling to find the right tempo throughout Tuesday’s 26-4A hoop showdown with La Marque, the state ranked Iowa Colony Pioneers made use of the few clicking minutes they had to send the Cougars reeling. The Pioneers exploded for a monster 36-10 run in the final...
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
kgns.tv

Another warm day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday some areas may experiences some patchy fog in your early commute . This morning were looking at cloudy skies in the low 60s with slightly humid conditions. Areas along the Texas coast and in the deep south also have fog this morning and there’s a...
fox7austin.com

What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?

AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
Reform Austin

Dems And Reps Agree On One Thing: Killing The STAAR Test

Perhaps the one issue generating the most bipartisan support in Texas politics might be a desire to see the state standardized testing radically reformed or entirely eliminated. Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) Test for years. Since its creation, STAAR has...
fox44news.com

Central Texas weekend events promise ‘extreme’ and ‘paranormal’ activities

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some events taking place in Central Texas this weekend and going extreme as well as spooky!. First off, if you’re a fan of autosports and looking for a thrilling experience, then start your engines and come to the Temple Mall! Nitro Extreme features cars, monster trucks, motorcycles, stunts and more. The action will take place from January 5 – 8 in the mall parking lot, located at 3111 S 31st Street. Just look for the checkered flags!
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

