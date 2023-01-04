BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rasmus Dahlin factored in five goals of six goals for the Sabres in Saturday night’s 6-5 overtime win against the Wild, matching Phil Housley’s franchise record for points by a defenseman. Dahlin scored twice, including the tying goal with 2:35 remaining in the third period, and his third assist came on […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO