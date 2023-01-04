How ‘The Fabelmans’ Pieced Together Steven Spielberg’s Childhood With Editors Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar

Read full article on original website
Why ‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann and Editor Jonathan Redmond Gave the Real Elvis the Last Word in the Film | ‘How I Did It’
The filmmakers break down the process of piecing together the buzzy biopic in TheWrap's "How I Did It"
Steven Spielberg helped create Star Wars prequels’ best scenes
Legendary director Steven Spielberg helped George Lucas to create the best scenes in the Star Wars prequel movies. It’s relatively common knowledge that Steven Spielberg and George Lucas were close friends – and rivals – during the early stages of their careers. The pair worked together on the Indiana Jones movies, Lucas visited the production of Jaws, and the Star Wars movies even have references to E.T.
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
Hugh Jackman Begs Academy Not to ‘Validate Ryan Reynolds’ With ‘Spirited’ Oscar Nomination
Ryan Reynolds has earned himself a spot on the Oscar shortlist for best song for “Good Afternoon,” from his Christmas movie “Spirited” with Will Ferrell. But Hugh Jackman, who is preparing to star alongside Reynolds in the upcoming “Deadpool” sequel, hopes the Academy refrains from further boosting Reynolds’ ego with a nomination. “Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” Jackman said jokingly in a video posted to Twitter. “I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be...
Tyler Perry will direct movie Six Triple Eight for Netflix ... film tells story of only all-Black, female troop in World War II
Tyler Perry is slated to direct an upcoming Netflix movie titled Six Triple Eight, which chronicles the only all-Black, female troop in World War II, the 6888th battalion. The 53-year-old director's upcoming film, his fourth for the streaming service, comes from an adaptation from a story penned by Kevin M. Hymel for WWII History Magazine from Sovereign Media.
New on Netflix January 2023: The 11 best new movies, shows you can stream this month
The New Year brings new beginnings -- and a few new movies and shows to stream on Netflix. We found the 11 best options to watch while you need a break from your resolutions. Happy New Year!. The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale stars as a world-weary detective hired to...
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton's 'sadness' has affected him in real life: 'It's weighed on my life a bit'
Bentley has been portraying the adopted Dutton son in the Paramount Network drama since it debuted and said that "Jamie's sadness permeates my life."
Whoopi Goldberg Pleads with Maggie Smith to Return for Sister Act 3: 'I'm Holding the Part'
"We don't want to do it without you, Maggie," Whoopi Goldberg said as she made a public plea for her Sister Act costar Maggie Smith to reprise her role in a third installment of the film Whoopi Goldberg used her recent spot on British morning television to shout out an old friend. The EGOT winner, 67, made a public plea to British audiences while appearing Friday on the Loose Women talk show, where she revealed that she's waiting on one more original Sister Act costar to return before rounding out the trilogy...
Kim Basinger Confirms Daughter Ireland Baldwin Is Having a Girl in Post Comparing Their Sonograms
“Like mother, like daughter… and a new baby girl coming our way,” the L.A. Confidential actress wrote on Instagram on Wednesday Kim Basinger is one proud grandma-to-be! After her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, confirmed her pregnancy last week, Basinger shared a touching Instagram tribute to her future granddaughter. The actress — who shares Ireland with ex-husband, Alec Baldwin – posted two photos: one of her own sonogram with Ireland from 1995 and one of Ireland's sonogram from her current pregnancy. "I know it's hard to read," Basinger wrote alongside the photos....
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To Eric Eisenberg
2022 was a horrific, gross, weird, wonderful, sharp and fantastic year at the movies.
Most anticipated movies coming to theaters in 2023
(WSYR-TV) – Although 2022 has fallen short for movies, with movie theaters grossing $5.99 billion, falling short of last year’s income of $9 billion, it looks like movie theaters are set to thrive in 2023. With many sequels and highly anticipated releases set to debut in 2023, movie experts expect a box office bounce back. […]
‘Glass Onion’ Lands With a Splash on Netflix, But Not in Its Top 5 Film Debuts
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Rian Johnson film that renewed the conversation over the coexistence of theaters and streaming services, has become Netflix’s sixth biggest film debut. Glass Onion was streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days since bowing Dec. 23, the streaming service said Tuesday. That puts it behind Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable (85.86. million hours) and The Gray Man, the pricey Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans feature that bowed to 88.55 million hours in July. Those films stand at Netflix’s No. 5 and No. 4 debuts, respectively, since the streamer began releasing such records in 2021.More from...
This was New Jersey’s favorite Netflix show of 2022
Yes, 2020 was the year of binge-watching but did it ever really go away?. With all of the different streaming services out there, there is a never-ending list of shows to start watching. If you don’t know where to start, thankfully these services give us their top shows according to...
How the Designers of ‘Elvis’ and ‘Blonde’ Brought 2 Icons Back to Life on Screen
TheWrap magazine: Here's how you duplicate (or tweak) some of the most familiar looks of the last century
Todd Field Teases ‘Surprising’ ‘TÁR’ Cinematic Universe with ‘The Fundraiser’ Short Film
Will Lydia Tár conduct again? “TÁR” writer-director Todd Field stayed mum on the plot of upcoming short film “The Fundraiser,” which is set in the same universe as the award-winning drama starring Cate Blanchett. As for what to expect from “The Fundraiser,” Field told IndieWire at the New York Film Critics Circle awards ceremony that it’s “the first three letters of that title.” The fun won’t stop for Blanchett, as Field hinted that she will be reprising the role of the disgraced conductor, which is already earning Blanchett Oscar buzz. “Is the entire cast in ‘The Fundraiser’? No, not the entire cast,” Field...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Announces Her ‘Call Me Anne’ Posthumous Memoir: ‘She Was Excited to Share’ It
Sharing his mother’s story. Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, has revealed plans to release the late actress’ unpublished memoir following her death at age 53. “I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself,” Homer, 20, wrote in a lengthy […]
How Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Transformed Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Into ‘George & Tammy’
TheWrap magazine: "I would argue that the country world is now a bit more conservative than it was," Travers says, of famous duo George Jones and Tammy Wynette
