7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Money available to Mississippi homeowners and renters
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
utv44.com
Gulf Distributing breathes new life into old Press-Register building in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new company will be laying down roots in the heart of Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Chamber announced today that gulf distributing will be moving into and renovating the old Press-Register building. They'll be bringing more than 200 of their current employees to the downtown area and city officials say the move will help Mobile grow. This project is estimated to cost more than 32 million dollars, which is a pretty penny, but officials say it'll all pay off in the long run.
256today.com
North Alabama towns lose urban designation
WASHINGTON — Nearly a half-dozen north Alabama towns are among 24 statewide that have been reclassified rural by the U.S. Census Bureau. Last week, the bureau designated Haleyville, Hamilton, Hanceville, Hazel Green, and Moulton as rural areas. They were, prior to the 2020 census, urban areas. The change comes...
WLBT
Mississippi prepares for electric vehicle infrastructure build out
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plug and charge rather than pumping gas... it’s an increasingly common sight. ”Two DC fast chargers to charge electric vehicles here on the I-55 corridor,” explained Tison Reno, Entergy Mississippi’s Products and Services Deployment Manager. The chargers at Renaissance at Colony Park are...
Louisiana’s First Buc-ee’s? It Could Actually Happen This Time
January of 2022 Louisiana Was Distraught With the News of a Buc-ee’s Opening in Mississippi. Mississippi earned that beaver love. South Mississippi will have a new destination, yes, we all know that Buc-ee's has become a destination of sorts. Not only did Buc-ee's come in with a lot of money, but Harrison County also invested over $15 million into infrastructure to support the development surrounding Buc-ee's. Good things happen when Buc-ee's moves into a town.
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
200 new jobs coming to Eastern Shore as new restaurants prepare to open
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – As we first reported last year, two new restaurants are opening soon on the Eastern Shore. Contractors are hard at work this week, upgrading the bar, removing old flooring and expanding the kitchen getting the space ready for the opening of the new Ed’s Seafood Shed in March. “Ed’s 2.0 […]
Alabama anglers set 11 new saltwater fish records
Sheepshead record was broke two times during the 12-month period. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The year between October of 2021 and 2022 produced 11 record-breaking saltwater fish by Alabama anglers and two of those were broken within months of each other. Scott Bannon, Marine Resources Division...
Alabama has 2 of the nation’s hottest lake front real estate markets
Two of the hottest lake front real estate markets in the country can be found in Alabama. That’s according to Hoover-based Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, which has released its 2023 “Hot Lakes” Top Ten list. Lake Martin was fifth, while...
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
U.S. Census: 2 North Alabama towns are no longer considered ‘urban areas’
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, and after a federal rule change, 24 towns in the state no longer count as towns. Two of those are in North Alabama.
WLOX
Gov. Reeves wants to see more Mississippi students entering “lucrative, blue-collar professions”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wants the members of Mississippi’s future workforce to know all their options. And he’s proposing using $16 million in general funds to do it. Reeves’ plan, which was included in his FY2024 legislative budget proposal, would double the number of...
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
greatdaysoutdoors.com
Raw Land Loan Rates 2023
First South Farm Credit (FSFC) has been financing rural land since 1916. Since it was founded over 100 years ago, FSFC now has grown to over 40 branches with 9,000 members and serves the “Deep South” in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. They offer great raw land loans and competitive land loan interest rates.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 6-8
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 6-8) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Spoken Soul – Friday – Jackson WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Saturday – Jackson Board Game Night – Saturday […]
WDAM-TV
DE Fastlink reaches 10K subscribers
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A company that provides high-speed internet service to rural customers just reached a milestone. DE Fastlink now has 10,000 subscribers. An event celebrating that achievement was held at the headquarters of the Dixie Electric Power Association on Thursday. DE Fastlink began as a pilot project of...
wvasfm.org
Major law firms merge
Two major Southern law firms are merging. The attorneys leading both Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and South Carolina-based Nexsen Pruet said their similar philosophies and a trend toward companies wanting to deal with bigger law firms led them to combine. Nexsen Pruet Chairman Leighton Lord will be the President...
College degrees, FBI campus, life expectancy: Down in Alabama
The kinds of degrees you can get in Alabama that pay off the quickest. The money pumped into construction of the FBI campus at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. The Alabama counties with the longest life expectancy. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
