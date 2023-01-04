MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new company will be laying down roots in the heart of Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Chamber announced today that gulf distributing will be moving into and renovating the old Press-Register building. They'll be bringing more than 200 of their current employees to the downtown area and city officials say the move will help Mobile grow. This project is estimated to cost more than 32 million dollars, which is a pretty penny, but officials say it'll all pay off in the long run.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO