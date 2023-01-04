ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Jake Wells

Money available to Mississippi homeowners and renters

Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
utv44.com

Gulf Distributing breathes new life into old Press-Register building in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new company will be laying down roots in the heart of Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Chamber announced today that gulf distributing will be moving into and renovating the old Press-Register building. They'll be bringing more than 200 of their current employees to the downtown area and city officials say the move will help Mobile grow. This project is estimated to cost more than 32 million dollars, which is a pretty penny, but officials say it'll all pay off in the long run.
MOBILE, AL
256today.com

North Alabama towns lose urban designation

WASHINGTON — Nearly a half-dozen north Alabama towns are among 24 statewide that have been reclassified rural by the U.S. Census Bureau. Last week, the bureau designated Haleyville, Hamilton, Hanceville, Hazel Green, and Moulton as rural areas. They were, prior to the 2020 census, urban areas. The change comes...
ALABAMA STATE
WLBT

Mississippi prepares for electric vehicle infrastructure build out

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plug and charge rather than pumping gas... it’s an increasingly common sight. ”Two DC fast chargers to charge electric vehicles here on the I-55 corridor,” explained Tison Reno, Entergy Mississippi’s Products and Services Deployment Manager. The chargers at Renaissance at Colony Park are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
K945

Louisiana’s First Buc-ee’s? It Could Actually Happen This Time

January of 2022 Louisiana Was Distraught With the News of a Buc-ee’s Opening in Mississippi. Mississippi earned that beaver love. South Mississippi will have a new destination, yes, we all know that Buc-ee's has become a destination of sorts. Not only did Buc-ee's come in with a lot of money, but Harrison County also invested over $15 million into infrastructure to support the development surrounding Buc-ee's. Good things happen when Buc-ee's moves into a town.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OBA

Alabama anglers set 11 new saltwater fish records

Sheepshead record was broke two times during the 12-month period. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The year between October of 2021 and 2022 produced 11 record-breaking saltwater fish by Alabama anglers and two of those were broken within months of each other. Scott Bannon, Marine Resources Division...
ALABAMA STATE
greatdaysoutdoors.com

Raw Land Loan Rates 2023

First South Farm Credit (FSFC) has been financing rural land since 1916. Since it was founded over 100 years ago, FSFC now has grown to over 40 branches with 9,000 members and serves the “Deep South” in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. They offer great raw land loans and competitive land loan interest rates.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 6-8

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 6-8) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Spoken Soul – Friday – Jackson WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Saturday – Jackson Board Game Night – Saturday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

DE Fastlink reaches 10K subscribers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A company that provides high-speed internet service to rural customers just reached a milestone. DE Fastlink now has 10,000 subscribers. An event celebrating that achievement was held at the headquarters of the Dixie Electric Power Association on Thursday. DE Fastlink began as a pilot project of...
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
wvasfm.org

Major law firms merge

Two major Southern law firms are merging. The attorneys leading both Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and South Carolina-based Nexsen Pruet said their similar philosophies and a trend toward companies wanting to deal with bigger law firms led them to combine. Nexsen Pruet Chairman Leighton Lord will be the President...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

College degrees, FBI campus, life expectancy: Down in Alabama

The kinds of degrees you can get in Alabama that pay off the quickest. The money pumped into construction of the FBI campus at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. The Alabama counties with the longest life expectancy. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
ALABAMA STATE

