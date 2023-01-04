Read full article on original website
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton's 'sadness' has affected him in real life: 'It's weighed on my life a bit'
Bentley has been portraying the adopted Dutton son in the Paramount Network drama since it debuted and said that "Jamie's sadness permeates my life."
Earl Boen, Actor in ‘The Terminator’ Movies, Dies at 81
Earl Boen, a veteran character and voice actor best known for his role as Dr. Peter Silberman in “The Terminator” movies, died Thursday in Hawaii. He was 81. The actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022, according to a friend of Boen’s and his family. Boen starred in “The Terminator,” “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” as Dr. Silberman, a criminal psychologist who was brought in to interrogate Michael Biehn’s Kyle Reese in the first film. He also appeared in archive footage in 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Born on...
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
Polygon
Hugh Jackman begs Oscar voters not to honor Ryan Reynolds before Deadpool 3
Oscar-nominated actor Hugh Jackman tends to maintain a playful presence on social media, whether he’s posting videos of himself grunting, snarling, and panting through recording film audio for a scene as Wolverine, or practicing sitting down ahead of the Met Gala. He also isn’t above pretending to be pompous and competitive for a comedy bit, like his duel-slash-duet with Neil Patrick Harris at the Tony Awards, where they fought over who’s the better awards-show host. So his recent Instagram/Twitter post begging the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences not to nominate Ryan Reynolds for an Oscar this year is entirely in character.
‘SNL’ Sets Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan to Host in 2023
Musical guests for the first shows of the year include Sam Smith and Lil Baby
Why the Rigorous Editing Process of ‘Bad Sisters’ Makes the Show So Good
TheWrap magazine: "Its very enjoyable just spending time with them, whether theyre trying to kill 'the Prick' or not," editor Derek Holland jokes
Tom Hanks Addresses Nepotism Debate, Defends Son Truman’s Casting in New Film: ‘This Is a Family Business’ (Video)
The thing that doesn't change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not, he said
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Clip: See How a Maid Turns a Male Model Into Her Concubine (Exclusive Video)
Harris Dickinson and Golden Globe nominee Dolly De Leon appear in this scene from the Palme d'Or-winning comedy
How ‘The Bear’ Cinematographer Pulled Off That Impressive 18-Minute Take With No Cuts
TheWrap magazine: "I have always pushed directors to let a scene go as long as you can," DP Andrew Wehde says
Hugh Jackman Says Allegations Against ‘X-Men’ Director Bryan Singer Hard to Discuss: ‘It’s Complex’
The actor did say he thought "things have changed for the better
Here Are All the Songs in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2
RaeLynn, Gracie Abrams and of course Justin Biebers Peaches are featured in the second season of the Netflix series
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Felix Mallard on Where Ginny and Marcus’ Relationship Is Headed After Season 2
I have to ship her with Marcus, he told TheWrap. I have to be behind Marcus all the way
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay
I guess Im more similar to Will than I thought, he captioned a TikTok post
Nicole Kidman to Star in Taylor Sheridan Drama ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+
Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, who is described as “the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game,” per a description of Kidman’s character. Throughout the series Meade juggles the challenges of being a woman in a high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who seeks comfort and attention, while helping a mentee who is losing their way in the same fashion she is.
James Cameron Apologizes for ‘Cringe-Worthy’ ‘Titanic’ Oscar Speech: ‘I Took a Lot of Heat’
He's still the King of the World tbh
Nicolas Cage Is Dracula in First Trailer for Action Horror-Comedy ‘Renfield’ (Video)
Nicolas Cage has played a lot of kooky characters in his career thus far, but this April he ticks off another icon to his list: Dracula. The Oscar-winning actor plays the classic vampire in the new action horror-comedy “Renfield,” and the first trailer promises a rollicking good time.
Owen Roizman, Oscar-Nominated Cinematographer of ‘Exorcist’ and ‘Tootsie,’ Dies at 86
Roizmans other works include The French Connection, Network and Madonnas music video Crazy for You
Kevin Costner's Son Hayes Will Star in His New Western Film, 'Horizon'
Kevin Costner is currently working on his forthcoming Western film, Horizon, and he recently shared an important casting update. The film will star his 13-year-old son, Hayes, whom he shares with wife Christine Baumgartner. "He's very good," Costner tells People of Hayes' acting chops. "Hayes plays the namesake character that...
