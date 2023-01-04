ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Earl Boen, Actor in ‘The Terminator’ Movies, Dies at 81

Earl Boen, a veteran character and voice actor best known for his role as Dr. Peter Silberman in “The Terminator” movies, died Thursday in Hawaii. He was 81. The actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022, according to a friend of Boen’s and his family. Boen starred in “The Terminator,” “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” as Dr. Silberman, a criminal psychologist who was brought in to interrogate Michael Biehn’s Kyle Reese in the first film. He also appeared in archive footage in 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Born on...
NME

Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
Polygon

Hugh Jackman begs Oscar voters not to honor Ryan Reynolds before Deadpool 3

Oscar-nominated actor Hugh Jackman tends to maintain a playful presence on social media, whether he’s posting videos of himself grunting, snarling, and panting through recording film audio for a scene as Wolverine, or practicing sitting down ahead of the Met Gala. He also isn’t above pretending to be pompous and competitive for a comedy bit, like his duel-slash-duet with Neil Patrick Harris at the Tony Awards, where they fought over who’s the better awards-show host. So his recent Instagram/Twitter post begging the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences not to nominate Ryan Reynolds for an Oscar this year is entirely in character.
TheWrap

Nicole Kidman to Star in Taylor Sheridan Drama ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+

Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, who is described as “the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game,” per a description of Kidman’s character. Throughout the series Meade juggles the challenges of being a woman in a high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who seeks comfort and attention, while helping a mentee who is losing their way in the same fashion she is.
Wide Open Country

Kevin Costner's Son Hayes Will Star in His New Western Film, 'Horizon'

Kevin Costner is currently working on his forthcoming Western film, Horizon, and he recently shared an important casting update. The film will star his 13-year-old son, Hayes, whom he shares with wife Christine Baumgartner. "He's very good," Costner tells People of Hayes' acting chops. "Hayes plays the namesake character that...
