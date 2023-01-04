Oscar-nominated actor Hugh Jackman tends to maintain a playful presence on social media, whether he’s posting videos of himself grunting, snarling, and panting through recording film audio for a scene as Wolverine, or practicing sitting down ahead of the Met Gala. He also isn’t above pretending to be pompous and competitive for a comedy bit, like his duel-slash-duet with Neil Patrick Harris at the Tony Awards, where they fought over who’s the better awards-show host. So his recent Instagram/Twitter post begging the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences not to nominate Ryan Reynolds for an Oscar this year is entirely in character.

3 DAYS AGO