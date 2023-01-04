ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Atlanta News

Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach

Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Apartment Therapy

These 3 Cities Have The Fastest Population Growth in the U.S. — And They All Have Something in Common

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from housing data and migration trends in the last two years, it’s that Americans are moving. Now that working from home is much more accessible, United States residents have experienced a freedom that they may not have had in the past, where they can live where they want to without it impacting their career.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Roca Roja Cantina

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For our first edition of Beach Bites in 2023, we’re serving up a popular type of food, with a nontraditional menu. Roca Roja Cantina in North Myrtle Beach prides itself on authentic Mexican food. “Well, I love Mexican,” Roca Roja Cantina owner Terry Walden said. “And there’s no bad […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

FEMA: SC Hurricane Ian weekly fact sheet and deadlines for disaster assistance

FEMA has released the weekly fact sheet for Hurricane Ian relief. FEMA and the SBA have approved $3.24 million in federal assistance for those affected by Hurricane Ian. $1,869,730 in FEMA assistance was approved for individuals and households, including:. $1,573,727 approved for housing assistance. $296,003 approved for other disaster-related needs.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

McLeod Health facilities returning to universal masking with rise of positive COVID cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rising positive COVID cases and increased transmission risks have led Grand Strand and Pee Dee medical facilities to bring back universal masking. McLeod Health announced Friday the return of universal masking in a statement: “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health. Therefore, we are following the CDC guidelines and returning to Universal Masking at all McLeod Health facilities that are patient-facing – hospitals, urgent cares and medical offices.”
CONWAY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

New Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Hotel coming 2024

A new Myrtle Beach oceanfront hotel resort from Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated will be completed in 2024. The company purchased 16 acres of undeveloped property across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort. The oceanfront hotel will be located on the Owners Club Court near Damon’s Restaurant and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Demolition begins at former Surfside Beach town hall

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition began Thursday morning at the site of the original town hall building in Surfside Beach, officials said on social media. “We know this is concerning for our residents that have enjoyed this building since the Town’s incorporation,” the town said. “For those who want to bid farewell to this […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

