Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD; Shawn Kwatra, MD; and Sarina B. Elmariah, MD, PhD, discuss a newly approved drug, dupilumab, for the treatment of PN. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: If I had to summarize what we’ve talked about here, I’d say that a lot of the challenges that we have now before we had our first approved agent, and hopefully more to come, is that when it comes to topicals, you’re not really treating the whole patient. It’s really hard to get the systemic inflammatory component under control. But when you bump up to systemic agents, oftentimes it’s really hard to couple the neural aspect and the inflammatory aspect together in a way that is targeted, efficacious, and safe, without having other issues coming along.

