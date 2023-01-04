Read full article on original website
Related
hcplive.com
Phase 2b Data Support AR882 for Treatment of Chronic Gout
The data reported significant improvements in serum urate (sUA) following 12 weeks of treatment. Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc, announced positive results from its Phase 2b study evaluating AR882 for the treatment of chronic gout. The data, which will be presented in full at an upcoming scientific conference, reported significant improvements in serum urate (sUA) following 12 weeks of treatment.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
hcplive.com
FDA Approves Mouthpiece to Treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea as Class II Device
The daytime-nighttime appliance named DNA, serves as a novel alternative to existing treatment options for mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. A mouthpiece developed by Vivos Therapeutics that had previously been designated as a class I device for use as a palatal expander has now been cleared by the FDA as a class II device with a new indication for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).
hcplive.com
Patients With Ulcerative Colitis Have a Higher Risk of Hypertension
Ulcerative colitis was considered an independent risk factor, while Crohn’s disease and unclassified inflammatory bowel disease were not. Ulcerative colitis is now seen as an independent risk factor for hypertension, while new research shows other forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are not independent risk factors. A team, led...
hcplive.com
Early Exposure of Medical Students to Dermatology Found to Increase Likelihood of Pursuing Field
New research into students’ understanding of the dermatology field suggests greater knowledge and exposure may instill greater appreciation for it among medical students. In a recent literature review, early exposure to the dermatology field for American undergraduate premedical students was found to lead to interest in pursuing the field.
hcplive.com
FDA will not Take Action on Potential Erosive Esophagitis
The FDA requested additional data showing the levels of a nitrosam impurity was below the set threshold throughout the life of vonoprazan. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has opted not to take action on a New Drug Application for vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker, under review to treat patients with erosive esophagitis.
hcplive.com
Study Suggests Chemical Exposure May Contribute to Vitiligo Occurrence
New data suggests occupational exposure to certain melanocytotoxic chemicals may lead to vitiligo. New research suggests that the occurrence of vitiligo may in part be brought upon by exposure to chemicals in an occupational or household setting, with exposure to phenols and catechols raising the risk by 4 times. The...
hcplive.com
SGLT2 Inhibitors Can Aid Weight Loss, Reduce Fat Mass in People with Type 2 Diabetes
Using data from 18 trials with more than 1400 participants, a systematic review and meta-analysis offer clinicians an overview of the effects of SGLT2 inhibitor use on body composition in people with type 2 diabetes. A systematic review and meta-analysis is providing insight into the effects of SGLT2 inhibitor use...
hcplive.com
Study Raises Concerns Over Increasing BMI, Obesity in Preschool-Aged Children During Pandemic
Using data from more than 25,000 preschool-aged children in Sweden provides an overview in trends of weight gain and BMI changes that may have impacted pediatric populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. A study from pediatric researchers in Sweden is shedding light on a concerning trend related to rates of overweight...
hcplive.com
Heart Failure Risk Stratification Benefited Clinical Decision Making in Emergency Department
The COACH trial reported a hospital-based strategy led to lower risk of death from any cause or hospitalization for cardiovascular causes within 30 days than usual care in patients with acute heart failure. Douglas S. Lee, MD, PhD. A hospital-based strategy to support clinical decision making and rapid follow-up led...
hcplive.com
TNFi Treatment did not Increase Incidence of Hematological Malignancies in Psoriatic Arthritis
Although the incidence rates were similar among those treated with TNFi and biologics-naïve patients, patients with psoriatic arthritis had a 35% increased risk when compared with the general population. Although a moderately increased risk of hematological malignancies was observed in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when compared with the...
hcplive.com
Emerging Treatments in T1D
Kimberly Simmons, MD, reviews a new drug in the pipeline for the treatment of pediatric type 1 diabetes. Tina Q. Tan, MD: What treatments are currently available, or what treatments are in development, to try to slow the progression of type 1 diabetes [T1D]?. Kimberly Simmons, MD: Currently, there’s only...
hcplive.com
EVOLUTION HF Provides Overview of Global Trends in GDMT Use for Heart Failure
Using real-world data from the US, Japan, and Sweden provides insight into contemporary trends in GDMT use, including initiation, uptitration, and discontinuation, following hospitalization among patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. Biykem Bozkurt, MD, PhD. Data from the EVOLUTION HF study are providing new insight into the detrimental...
hcplive.com
Approaching T1D Screening Retesting
Experts consider how often a patient with a family history of type 1 diabetes needs to be retested. Tina Q. Tan, MD: One thing is that if a patient has a family history of type 1 diabetes [T1D] and the pediatrician decides they’re going to send off a screening test and the autoantibodies come back negative, how often should this patient be rescreened to monitor them for the potential development of type 1 diabetes?
hcplive.com
Antidrug Antibody Level Associated with TNFi Therapy Failure in Noninfectious Uveitis
The retrospective study reported the presence of ADAs was associated with lower drug levels, and higher ADA levels were associated with increased risk of TNFi therapy failure. The formation of antidrug antibodies (ADAs) and its association with tumor necrosis factor α inhibitor (TNFi) therapy in patients with noninfectious uveitis was highlighted in new research.
hcplive.com
Challenges With Traditional MDD Treatments
Andrew J. Cutler, MD; Gregory Mattingly, MD; and Sagar V. Parikh, MD, FRCPC, comment on the limitations and challenges of traditional treatments for MDD, such as length of treatment and adverse events. Andrew J. Cutler, MD: We still have challenges. Sagar, what are the limitations of some of our traditional...
hcplive.com
Role of Dupilumab for Treatment of PN
Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD; Shawn Kwatra, MD; and Sarina B. Elmariah, MD, PhD, discuss a newly approved drug, dupilumab, for the treatment of PN. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: If I had to summarize what we’ve talked about here, I’d say that a lot of the challenges that we have now before we had our first approved agent, and hopefully more to come, is that when it comes to topicals, you’re not really treating the whole patient. It’s really hard to get the systemic inflammatory component under control. But when you bump up to systemic agents, oftentimes it’s really hard to couple the neural aspect and the inflammatory aspect together in a way that is targeted, efficacious, and safe, without having other issues coming along.
hcplive.com
Modified Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty and Tonsillectomy are Options for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Results indicated similar outcomes between those who underwent tonsillectomy and mUPPP, with minor differences favoring the tonsillectomy group. A randomized clinical trial compared the effectiveness of tonsillectomy (TE) and modified uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (mUPPP) as treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adult patients. Results indicated similar outcomes among each intervention group, with minor differences that were not clinically relevant.
hcplive.com
HBV Prevalence Widely Differs by Country in People who Inject Drugs
The prevalence of HBV among people who inject drugs was highest in East and Southeast Asia and lowest in Western Europe. People who inject drugs (PWID) are at a greater risk of hepatitis B virus (HBV), but that risk largely depends on which country they live in. A team, led...
Comments / 0