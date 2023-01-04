ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Lamar County tennis court development underway

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County residents are one step closer to having tennis and pickleball courts in their own area. The Lamar County Board of Supervisors accepted a bid of $2.1 million earlier this week to begin the first phase of what it hopes will become a sports complex in the future.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
earnthenecklace.com

Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?

When Vanessa Pacheco revealed she would be leaving WDAM-TV, her fans believed it would be difficult to replace her. She is a huge part of the WDAM 7 News team and has done an outstanding job. Hattiesburg residents will surely miss her Friday Mood segment on the broadcast. However, since Vanessa Pacheco has decided to leave WDAM, her devoted following has many unanswered questions. They especially want to know where she is headed next and whether she is also leaving Mississippi. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from the station.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDSU

Chapel Hart honored at Mississippi State Capitol

Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans. During season 17 of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
HATTIESBURG, MS
theadvocate.com

Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi town bracing for traffic influx from new Chick-Fil-A

A small Mississippi city is bracing for an influx of drivers when its first Chick-Fil-A location opens Thursday. When the new eatery opens at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal at 6:30 a.m., some entrances to the service road will be closed to detour traffic through a special area away from the restaurant. Petal Chick-Fil-A owner/operator Annah Johnson said it’s her team’s goal to avoid impacting travel along the Parkway.
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon. According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident. Freeman said the bus had stopped at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Camper destroyed in Friday afternoon fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday afternoon fire in in the Moselle community destroyed a camper. Moselle and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responded at 75 Berry Road about 3:00 p.m. The camper was engulfed in flames upon arrival of the first responding firefighters. Fire personnel began a defensive...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday evening. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder. The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where...
SAUCIER, MS
mageenews.com

Look who has Qualified for Election!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. As of 5:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023, the following people have qualified for upcoming election in Simpson County. Deadline for...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

