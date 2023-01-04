Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vermillion Plain Talk
Vermillion Boys & Girls Club Launches Morning Program
VERMILLION — Morning care for youth in kindergarten through fifth grade has been an apparent need in the Vermillion community, which is why Boys & Girls Club of Vermillion is excited to announce the addition of a new, licensed Morning Program. The program will begin Jan. 20, and run through the end of the school year, May 2023.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Vermillion City Employees Will Receive 5% COLA
The Vermillion City Council approved a resolution, required by South Dakota law, to adopt the salaries of city staff at its first meeting of 2021, which was held Tuesday night, Jan. 3. The resolution includes a 5% increase in wages for city employees and members of the city council.
Vermillion Plain Talk
USD Women’s Basketball Coach Offers Insights To The Vermillion Rotary Club
USD Women’s Basketball Coach Kayla Karius addressed the Vermillion Rotary Club in early December, introducing herself and giving an update on the team and its future. Karius was named the 11th South Dakota women’s basketball head coach in April 2022.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Tanagers Boys Defeat Trojans 58-50
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers put three players in double figures in a 58-50 victory over West Central in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday, Dec. 30. Zoan Robinson finished with 19 points for Vermillion. Carter Skogsberg posted 15 points and seven rebounds. Carter Hansen added...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Area Digs Out From New Year Storm
After first receiving 5.5 inches of snow on Thursday, Dec. 29, Vermillion was the recipient of approximately the same amount of precipitation as a second winter storm moved across southern South Dakota shortly after beginning of 2023. A Winter Storm Warning was issued for Clay County starting at noon on...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Up In Smoke
Personnel from the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, with the assistance of several other area fire departments, were able to keep a Monday, Jan. 2 fire that began in a Vermillion home’s garage from spreading to the house. According to press release from Vermillion Fire Chief Matthew Callahan, fire units...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Vermillion Police Department Report
12:19 a.m. - Officers responded to a motion alarm at a business that was closed. Upon arrival, officers met with an employee who accidentally set off the alarm while closing the business for the night.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Clay County Sheriff's Report
8:38 a.m. - Two inmates were transported from the Clay County Jail to the Union County Jail.
Comments / 0