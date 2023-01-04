ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vermillion Plain Talk

Vermillion Boys & Girls Club Launches Morning Program

VERMILLION — Morning care for youth in kindergarten through fifth grade has been an apparent need in the Vermillion community, which is why Boys & Girls Club of Vermillion is excited to announce the addition of a new, licensed Morning Program. The program will begin Jan. 20, and run through the end of the school year, May 2023.
VERMILLION, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Vermillion City Employees Will Receive 5% COLA

The Vermillion City Council approved a resolution, required by South Dakota law, to adopt the salaries of city staff at its first meeting of 2021, which was held Tuesday night, Jan. 3. The resolution includes a 5% increase in wages for city employees and members of the city council.
VERMILLION, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Tanagers Boys Defeat Trojans 58-50

VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers put three players in double figures in a 58-50 victory over West Central in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday, Dec. 30. Zoan Robinson finished with 19 points for Vermillion. Carter Skogsberg posted 15 points and seven rebounds. Carter Hansen added...
VERMILLION, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Area Digs Out From New Year Storm

After first receiving 5.5 inches of snow on Thursday, Dec. 29, Vermillion was the recipient of approximately the same amount of precipitation as a second winter storm moved across southern South Dakota shortly after beginning of 2023. A Winter Storm Warning was issued for Clay County starting at noon on...
VERMILLION, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Up In Smoke

Personnel from the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, with the assistance of several other area fire departments, were able to keep a Monday, Jan. 2 fire that began in a Vermillion home’s garage from spreading to the house. According to press release from Vermillion Fire Chief Matthew Callahan, fire units...
VERMILLION, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Vermillion Police Department Report

12:19 a.m. - Officers responded to a motion alarm at a business that was closed. Upon arrival, officers met with an employee who accidentally set off the alarm while closing the business for the night.
VERMILLION, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy