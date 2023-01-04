Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRGV
Local artist helping beautify McAllen by painting murals
The city of McAllen is seeking to turn their irrigation pipes into works of art. Local artists such as Siria Carrasco were selected as part of the Keep McAllen Beautiful project to use the pipes as a canvas. “I always gravitated to art just naturally," Carrasco recalled. “I continue doing...
KRGV
Dia De Los Reyes marks a day of celebrations for many in the Valley
Dia De Los Reyes, or Three Kings Day, is a holiday that a lot of people in the Rio Grande Valley celebrate. It represents the three wise men giving gifts to the newborn baby Jesus, but it would not be Dia De Los Reyes without a rosca. Rosca was the...
sbnewspaper.com
HD dealer shuts doors in SB
Mad Boar Harley-Davidson, formerly located at 3515 W Expressway 83, has been closed since its last day of operation on Oct. 31, 2022. The motorcycle shop has moved all its employees, gear and attire to its sister business in McAllen, Desperado. Both businesses were managed by the same company, Southern...
Edinburg breaks ground on new park; Mayor previews future projects
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park. De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes. […]
KRGV
McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation
The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
kurv.com
Deadly Smuggling Run Results In Murder Charge Against Sullivan City Man
A murder charge has been filed against a Sullivan City man stemming from a deadly human smuggling crash north of La Joya two months ago. 24-year-old Raul Botello was speeding away from a DPS trooper who had tried to pull him over on Mile 7 Road the morning of November 2nd. But Botello lost control of his pickup truck after turning onto Jara Chinas Road, the truck flipped over several times, and several undocumented immigrants were thrown out.
Talks underway to construct second causeway connecting Texas to South Padre Island
TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.
KRGV
Overnight closures at the Pharr interchange underway
More overnight closures are expected as part of the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project, with one starting Friday night. The eastbound lanes of the expressway between Sugar Road and Vic’s Drive will be closed Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and again on Monday, Jan. 9.
KRGV
McAllen blood bank calling for donations amid nationwide blood shortage
Mercedes City Manager Alberto Perez is a regular blood donor, and say she’s seen the need for donations firsthand. "I had a brother that obviously passed due to cancer, and I got used to donating plasma. People need it and when you're in need, you don't have a choice, and we do,” Perez said. “Blood is a gift everybody can afford to give. It only takes a little time."
kurv.com
Edinburg CISD Officers To Get Ballistic Shield
Police officers in the Edinburg school district will be getting new ballistic shields. The school district is spending more than 300-thousand dollars to buy 50 shields that will be placed at district campuses and used by the SWAT team. The district says grant funding was used to pay for the...
KRGV
Death of PSJA ISD K-9 officer under investigation
A K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Police Department died Wednesday during the inaugural RGV Police K-9 Competition. The school district said in a statement that K-9 officer Tillin died inside a police unit. Forty-nine other K-9s competed from departments all across the Valley. There were obstacle...
Auto Task Force arrests 2 in Brownsville, linked to McAllen theft
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men arrested Wednesday in Brownsville have been linked to a vehicle that was stolen in McAllen and to cases outside the Rio Grande Valley, police told ValleyCentral. Cristian Garza, 24, of Deer Park, Texas, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, of Humble, Texas, were arrested in Brownsville and face multiple charges […]
KRGV
Pharr PD receives $1 million grant to expand workforce
The Pharr Police Department is growing by 10 officers. This comes from a brand-new federal grant worth about $1 million. The money will go towards salaries and equipment. Five officers have already been hired, and the department is looking to hire five more. Half of the new officers will join...
KRGV
Brownsville bakery preparing orders of Rosca de Reyes
Fresh out of the oven, and into the hands of eager customers, residents are ready to celebrate a tradition as they pick up their Rosca de Reyes for Three Kings Day. “It's just part of the tradition. I remember as a little kid we always pick it up and it just keeps it going,” Donna resident Jaime Ortiz said. “We just gather the family and each get a piece and then we see who is the lucky one."
PD seeks multiple people after vehicles stolen in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for several persons of interest in connection to auto thefts reported to the McAllen Police Department in December and January. Daniel Tapia, 18; Marcus Jimenez, 26; Marie Ramirez, 20; and Evelyn Fonseca, 21, have been identified as persons of interest in a media release provided Friday by the […]
KRGV
Police report shows new details on the death of K-9 officer left inside police unit
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the death of a K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District's police department. The death of officer Tillin occurred Wednesday during the first-ever RGV K-9 competition in Edinburg. He was found unresponsive inside a police unit parked at the arena. The report...
sbnewspaper.com
Migrants found stuck under Los Indios Port of Entry Bridge
Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents, along with state and local law enforcement departments, interdicted seven smuggling events leading to 36 arrests, including four rescues from under a Port of Entry bridge. On December 31, Kingsville Border Patrol Station (KIN) agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Immigration...
kurv.com
Edinburg City Council Votes To Ban Eight-Liners
The City of Edinburg is banning game rooms that use eight-liners. Members of the city council voted Tuesday to outlaw the use of the gaming devices within the city limits. The decision came after calls from residents who were concerned that gaming rooms could open near their homes. Anyone who violates the new ordinance is subject to a one-thousand-dollar fine.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Harlingen, TX
Harlingen is nestled in the Rio Grande Valley and is a stone's throw away from Mexico. Harlingen offers nature lovers and thrill-seekers activities in the heart of Cameron County, Texas. This thriving city is Cameron County's second-largest in size and population. It spans over 40 square miles with a vibrant...
Lane closure extended for Pharr interchange project
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Closure of the eastbound main lanes between the eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic Drive in Pharr have been extended, according to a spokesperson with the I-2/1-69C Interstate project. The closure will continue from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit at […]
Comments / 0