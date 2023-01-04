ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Newsom issues a State of Emergency ahead of storm

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Olga Ospina's Weather Forecast (Jan. 4) 02:39

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a State of Emergency to support response and recovery efforts as a large winter storm sweeps through the state.

"California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm," said Gov. Newsom. "This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response."

The state has prepositioned fire and rescue equipment and issued alerts to unsheltered communities. The following departments are ready to go if necessary in the storm:

  • Department of Social Services is prepared to work alongside local partners and the American Red Cross to establish congregate shelters.
  • Department of Public Health is prepared to deploy regional staff to support hospitals and health care facilities.
  • Department of Health Care Access and Information is prepared to deploy structural engineers to health care facilities to evaluate impacts to infrastructure. Emergency Medical Services Authority is prepared to deploy Ambulance Strike Teams.

Comments / 7

There ya are
3d ago

Have we become so radicalized that every weather event has become a state of emergency? Oh my gosh what on earth did we do before this big red button magically appeared providing access to in most cases unnecessary federal funding?

Reply
2
