ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

UHD closed out 2022 with two festive events: a competition among departments for best office decorations, sponsored by the UHD Staff Council, and the UHD Police Department Toy Drive.

uhd.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uhd.edu

UHD Alumni Association Hosts Festive Jingle Mingle

Saint Arnold Brewing Company was the place to be for the UHD Alumni Association’s annual Jingle Mingle Ugly Sweater Party. The Gator tradition began in 2016 and is now back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. UHD Alumni Relations invited alumni to mingle, meet old friends, and...
uhd.edu

UHD’s Student-Run Newspaper Dateline Wins 2022 Rising Star Award

Every year, Student Activities hosts the celebratory One Main Event to recognize organizations and individuals that make student life “amazing” and “create positive change” at UHD. The Dateline staff thanks Student Activities for recognizing the devoted newspaper staff as this year's “Rising Star.”. The staff...
HOUSTON, TX
uhd.edu

Making Real Change Happen: Magic? No, a Lot of Hard Work

Do you sometimes wonder how real change happens? Especially when people start talking about “Big Ideas” such as Equity and Inclusion. Sure, writers like Malcolm Gladwell of “The Tipping Point” fame and “Freakonomics” authors Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner have built careers writing about societal change, but how about effecting change within your own university?
HOUSTON, TX
uhd.edu

By Marie Jacinto

GatorServe is a UHD tradition that brings together UHD students, staff, faculty, friends, families, and community partners to complete projects in service to its neighbors. We do this twice a year — in remembrance of 9/11 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Never, never be afraid to do what’s...
HOUSTON, TX
uhd.edu

By Laura Wagner

Standard Response Protocol ‘Terms of Art’ — The UHD Police Department is always working to strengthen safety on campus for students, faculty, staff, and visitors, including a new initiative that rolled out this month, the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) Higher Education (HED). The SRP provides consistent, clear,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy