Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Password Expiration in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The password expiration feature on Windows lets you set a maximum password expiration age for user accounts on your PC. By default, this feature is disabled for all users and is only available for Pro, Education, and Enterprise editions of Windows 10 and 11.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Google Chrome Black Screen Issue on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Although Google Chrome is one of the most stable web browsers out there, it’s not without its problems. One frustrating issue that you may experience with Chrome is when the browser fails to load its graphical interface on Windows and ends up displaying a black screen instead.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Microsoft Teams caa70004 Error in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The caa70004 error is an issue some Microsoft Teams users encounter when they launch the Windows-based messaging app. The error window usually displays a “we’ve run into an issue” error message alongside the code.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a World of Warcraft Update Stuck on Initializing on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Does your Battle.net desktop client refuse to initialize the World of Warcraft (WoW) update? If so, you're not alone. Despite Battle.net being one of the most popular gaming clients, many users have reported having problems initiating games or updating them.
makeuseof.com
Why Microsoft Shouldn’t Follow the PS5 Price Hike
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Video game consoles are already a pricey purchase. But unfortunately, it looks like there is a disturbing trend that could make them costlier. On August 25, 2022, Sony announced its plans to raise the price of PS5 consoles in a range of different markets all over the world.
makeuseof.com
What Are WebRTC Leaks and How Can You Prevent Them?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) is an open-source technology that enables peer-to-peer communication in web browsers and similar applications. Initially released in 2011, WebRTC eliminates the need...
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
makeuseof.com
9 Reasons Why Linux Might Catch Up to Windows and macOS in 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Linux may not get as much attention as other tech fields, but its future looks brighter in 2023 and beyond thanks to several trends that have been going on through 2022.
makeuseof.com
How to Always Open the Windows Terminal as Administrator on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows Terminal is an incredibly powerful tool for managing and configuring the computer system. With it, users can execute commands and scripts to accomplish tasks faster than ever before. However, if you're new to using the Terminal, making sure it always opens as an administrator can be tricky.
makeuseof.com
Blackview MP60 Mini PC: Expandable Storage but Unremarkable Performance
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Blackview MP60 excels as an office PC; perhaps if you've been thrust into remote working a few days a week and only need a little web browsing and Microsoft Teams. It's cheap, goes into your bag without trouble, and you can take your office on the move.
makeuseof.com
Will Qi2 Bring Apple's MagSafe Wireless Charging Tech to Android Devices?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Qi (pronounced “chee”) wireless charging standard is getting an upgrade in 2023. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has aptly named the upgraded standard Qi2 (“chee two”) with the hopes of creating a universal standard of wireless charging.
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Put a Windows Computer to Sleep
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Putting your Windows computer to sleep is a great way to save energy when you're not using it. It's sometimes better than shutting down, as it lets you resume your work with minimal delay.
makeuseof.com
How to Increase Your Download Speed in the Microsoft Store
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do games and apps take forever to download on the Microsoft Store? If so, you don't need to suffer; there are plenty of ways to speed up your downloads.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Remove a PIN on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Windows Hello feature in Windows 11 gives you various sign-in options, including fingerprint recognition, iris scan, facial recognition, security key, and PIN. Since it isn't hardware dependent and is easier to remember, PIN sign-in is typically preferred over conventional password logins.
makeuseof.com
Passwords Are a Thing of the Past: Why Passwords Are Phasing Out in 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're someone who doesn't like using passwords, you're not alone. Most of us find passwords to be inconvenient, forgettable, and often not the best security solution.
makeuseof.com
Android Auto's Major Update Is Finally Available to Everyone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The major redesign of Android Auto, first announced last May, is finally available to everyone. The update brings a whole new look to the software along with a host of new features ranging from a more capable version of Google Assistant to shareable car keys.
makeuseof.com
How to Install NetBeans on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apache NetBeans is an open-source IDE that lets you create desktop, mobile, and web applications in various programming languages such as C, C++, Java, PHP, etc. It is a popular choice of IDE for developers around the world due to its versatility, ease of use, and range of features.
makeuseof.com
How to Control Your TV Volume Directly Through Your Xbox Series X|S
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Being able to control your TV's settings through your connected devices can make experiencing entertainment on your set-up vastly more convenient and this is especially true of gaming consoles.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Voice Recording Apps for Windows 10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Windows 10 PC has a basic sound recorder function that may not suit your more advanced needs, such as Podcasting, narrating, and audiobook recording. As such, you need a specialized voice recorder app to produce top-quality voice recordings.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways KDE Plasma Reminds You That Computing Can Be Fun
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Personal computers now come in many form factors, but the same can't be said about computer interfaces. Most PCs come with a layout that feels like Windows or macOS. Even mobile devices have grown more similar, regardless of whether you use Android or iOS.
Comments / 0