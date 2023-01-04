Tickets for the 2023 Masters are up 20 percent from last year, still the best deal in sports

Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

We are just over 91 days away from round one of the 2023 Masters.

Folks on the patron list were alerted that tickets are officially available for the year’s first major. With one small change from 2022.

Last year, weekly badges (good for all four tournament days) went for $375. This year, they’ll run patrons $450, according to the executive editor for The Aiken Standard, John Boyette.

If you’ve never seen Masters ticket prices before, the cost might surprise you. Just over $100 to spend a day at the greatest place on Earth — it’s a no-brainer.

For comparison, a single-day pass for the ’23 Honda Classic is listed at $75. A Monday pass for this year’s U.S. Open is $125. Saturday is $300.