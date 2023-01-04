Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Keir Starmer: Labour won't spend its way out of Tory 'mess'
Sir Keir Starmer says Labour "won't be able to spend our way out" of the "mess" left by the Tories - even though he recognised the need for investment. In his first speech of 2023, the Labour leader is promising a "decade of national renewal" if he wins the next general election.
BBC
Prince Harry: One unanswered claim at the heart of his story
Forget, for one moment, the allegation of a physical attack by his brother reportedly set out in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir Spare. Put to one side claims of shouting matches and William criticising Harry's new wife. It's all good juicy stuff and it reveals - if true - the depths...
BBC
Keir Starmer embraces Brexit slogan with 'take back control' pledge
Sir Keir Starmer has promised a new "take back control" bill to transfer powers from Westminster to communities. In his first speech of 2023, the Labour leader - a former Remain supporter - said he wanted to turn the Brexit campaign slogan "into a solution". He pledged to devolve new...
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
BBC
Prince Harry says he was bigoted before he met Meghan
Prince Harry has said he was "bigoted" before meeting Meghan Markle, in an interview with US broadcaster CBS. He also said he was "naive" about how her ethnicity would affect media coverage of their relationship. In a new book, Harry also expressed regret at calling a South Asian cadet a...
BBC
Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns
A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
BBC
Coventry's Liberty Pressing Solutions to close gates for last time
A Coventry manufacturer has ceased production and is set to close later this month, a union said. About 200 people worked at Liberty Pressing Solutions previously, with just 30 now remaining, Unite said. Owner GFG Alliance announced in March last year it had been unable to find a buyer for...
BBC
Coventry University gets £20m to improve disabled transport
Research and projects to improve transport for people with disabilities is going to be carried out by a university through a £20m grant. The funding is being given to Coventry University by the charity Motability. The group said it had found disabled people in the UK made 38% fewer...
BBC
Prince Harry says he cried once after Diana death
Prince Harry has revealed he cried only once over the death of his mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales, in 1997. In a new interview clip promoting the publication of his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry recounts how he and Prince William were unable to show any emotion as they met mourners in public.
Comments / 0