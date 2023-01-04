Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Meet the adult dogs waiting for forever homes at Seattle Humane
SEATTLE — Adult animals at shelters can oftentimes be overlooked but Seattle Humane is aiming to change that. Brandon Macz, Seattle Humane's PR and social media specialist, shared information about five dogs who have each been waiting several months to be adopted. In the studio with Macz Saturday morning...
seattlerefined.com
Viruses, allergens, and smells be gone! The hospital-grade cleaning service for your home
When is the last time you looked at the ingredients in your cleaning products? Seeing a label that says, "Kills 99.9% of germs," probably sounds comforting enough and won't make you think twice about spraying the product around your home. But is it completely cleaning the surfaces in your home? Even if it is, what kinds of harmful chemicals are included in those products to achieve such a high percentage?
travelawaits.com
Two Luxurious Hotels, Two Countries — 6 Amazing Experiences Not To Miss
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The Fairmont Olympic, Seattle, Washington, and the Fairmont Empress, Victoria, British Columbia, are two iconic and historic Pacific Northwest luxury hotels that should be on everyone’s bucket list. Due to their proximity and the myriad of transportation options between Seattle and Victoria, it is simple to visit both. You can take the fast ferry, hop aboard a float plane, or fly commercial air. Both hotels are in walkable areas making it easy to see all the sights. These luxurious hotels are destinations in their own right so you may not want to leave your lodging. Enjoy unique, upscale experiences that can only be found at the Fairmont.
secretseattle.co
News Of The Splintered Wand Closing Has Seattle Feeling Slightly Less Magical
Ever since its long-awaited opening in late 2021, Seattleites have attempted (sometimes unsuccessfully) to nab reservations to Ballard’s wizard-themed bar The Splintered Wand. If you never managed to make it inside, we’re sorry to say that you missed your chance. According to an announcement made by the owners this week, The Splintered Wand is closing effective immediately. If you had a reservation made, it has been cancelled.
sunset.com
This One-Pot Soup Is the Most Comforting Meal You’ll Make This Winter
Within months of opening in Seattle’s Central District, Communion became the must-get reservation for anyone looking for a fresh and local take on soul food, colorful cocktails, and, well, a party. Chef Kristi Brown has made it a mission to revive the African American foodways of Seattle in a way as celebratory as it is culturally aware. The restaurant is located in a building that was once home to the Pacific Northwest’s first Black-owned bank; on Sundays, brunch is a high-energy affair fueled by said cocktails and tables loaded with cornbread, French toast, catfish, grits, and Laotian sausage eggs Benedict. Lest you think these brunches are simply boozy, let it be known Brown turned the most recent Mother’s Day into a showcase of BIPOC-owned businesses, complete with panel discussions on motherhood and sexuality, and Ethiopian bird’s eye chile-spiked bloody Marys.
KING-5
Meet Brooke
One-year-old Brooke has been waiting several months at Seattle Humane for adoption. Brooke is energetic and loves playing with toys, according to Seattle Humane.
KING-5
2023 Color of the Year is bold and bright
SEATTLE — Darcy Camden of Styled Seattle, is excited about the Pantone Color Institute's newest go-to hue. "The color of the year 2023 is VIVA MAGENTA! It's like a really energetic, happy pink," Camden said. "Viva Magenta is slightly intimidating, I mean who wants to walk into a room in head to toe bright pink, going ta da! That's not everybody's jam. But if you love it, it really invokes a powerful playfulness."
macaronikid.com
Village Market at Issaquah Highlands
Shop from local artisans and vendors at the Village Market at Issaquah Highlands!. L’Experience Paris – We’re excited to welcome L’Experience Paris back to the Village Market, featuring delicious authentic French baked goods and gifts!. Issaquah Ice Cream Trike– offering fall and holiday special flavored ice...
KING-5
Behind the Scenes of New Years at the Needle! | Local Lens Seattle
SEATTLE — Cheers to 2023!. It was the first in-person New Year’s at the Needle celebration since 2019! I along with so many people felt so much anticipation and excitement around this event that’s one of the world’s largest structurally launched fireworks display. I even got to check out a behind the scenes look at the new additions to the show this year- including talking to one of the drone pilots.
KING-5
Moon over Seattle ahead of full Wolf Moon
January's full moon, the Wolf Moon, is expected to rise the evening of Jan. 6. Take a look at the moon the morning before peak illumination.
KING-5
Burien's newest pizza place getting raves
BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
5 things to know this weekend
In just a few weeks, the King County Election Department will mail out ballots allowing Seattle voters to decide on I-135, a petition-led initiative aimed at providing a new "social housing" framework. If passed, the proposed ballot measure would create a "Seattle Social Housing Developer" to obtain and operate publicly-owned,...
Seattle, Washington
Tết Festival Kicks off 2023 Seattle Center FestálFestival Lineup
SEATTLE – Seattle Center Festál kicks off the 2023 festival series with the 27th Tết in Seattle – Vietnamese Lunar New Year on Jan. 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion. The festival is free, family-friendly and open to the public.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023
Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
‘We blew it:’ Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass apologize after overcrowding issues
STEVENS PASS, Wash. — It’s the busiest time of year for the slopes, but some local ski resorts appear to be struggling with the demand. Two major western Washington ski resorts — Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie — issued apologies after overcrowding left many skiers and snowboarders to ring in the new year with a lot of frustration.
retailtouchpoints.com
Bloomingdale’s Picks Seattle for Third Small-Format Store
Bloomingdale’s plans to open its third Bloomie’s location in Seattle’s University Village neighborhood some time in 2023. The retailer opened its first Bloomie’s store in Fairfax, Va. in September 2021 and a second store in the Chicagoland area in 2022. The Bloomie’s stores offer a curated...
The Suburban Times
Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway
For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
