Vicki Gunvalson Admits She Was ‘Jealous’ of Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ Return, Doesn’t Think Heather Dubrow ‘Fits In’ Anymore
Sour orange? Vicki Gunvalson revealed how she really felt when pal Tamra Judge was asked back for season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. “I was jealous, mad,” Vicki, 60, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 20, while promoting her recent success with AirSculpt body contouring. “I thought the phone would be […]
Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Reconnection With 'Soul Sister' Shannon Beador & 'Different' Friendship With Tamra Judge
If there's an authority on looking your best — Vicki Gunvalson is it. Although the founding member of The Real Housewives of Orange County may be an expert on insurance and being a star on reality television, she also knows a thing or two about taking care of yourself. Gunvalson spoke exclusively with OK! about reconnecting again with Shannon Beador after taking a break from their friendship, what makes Tamra Judge unique from any of her other pals, her upcoming appearance on the hit Bravo show as well as her partnership with AirSculpt.TAMRA JUDGE REVEALS WHAT SHE FEELS IS 'MISSING'...
Brandi Glanville Steps Out In Red Swimsuit After Eddie Cibrian Refutes Piper Perabo Affair Claim
Brandi Glanville appeared to be focused on being festive rather than the alleged bombshell she dropped about ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out in a red bathing suit to frolic across a beach in Malibu on Monday, December 19, prior to the father-of-her-children shutting down her claims he and Piper Perabo had an affair in 2005 while he was still married to Glanville. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star also donned a matching Santa Claus hat and a smile plastered from ear to ear as she showed off her toned bod in the...
Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras
Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute made a shocking revelation about some behind-the-scenes drama that took place at Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. Fans may remember Kristen appeared as a main cast member on VPR for the show’s first eight seasons. She was integral to the series’ success and drama. Cheating with her best friend’s boyfriend, […] The post Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Paige DeSorbo Is Making Some “Sick” Changes to Craig Conover’s Charleston House
As you can see in the video above, Craig Conover recently renovated every inch of his home, making some very impressive improvements along the way. However, the Southern Charm cast member’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, felt there was one room in particular that was still in need of a major change.
Lisa Rinna Exits ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 8 Seasons
Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she’s talking about her exit. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!'” she said in a statement. A representative for the star said that Rinna’s contract was up at the end of Season 12 and “after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Which Real Housewife Has Refused To Be On Her Podcast
Once Teddi Mellencamp was fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans assumed she would just fade into obscurity. No such luck for us, though! Teddi turned her time as a housewife into another role – a podcaster covering Real Housewives. Along with fellow (previously) former housewife Tamra Judge, the two formed Two T’s In […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Which Real Housewife Has Refused To Be On Her Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos
Party of six! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with The Agency founder's first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather of Richards' eldest […]
bravotv.com
So, It Turns Out That Craig Conover Never Asked Paige DeSorbo to Be His Girlfriend
Plus, find out the "ick" of Craig's that was almost a dealbreaker for Paige. Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover may be in a serious relationship now, but if you had to ask how it came to be — more specifically, when the two actually became boyfriend and girlfriend — you wouldn't exactly get a solid answer.
bravotv.com
Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen Are “Married”
“Sooooo….we’re married now,” The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member wrote on Instagram (with crying-laughing and smiling emojis!) alongside a video of her and Travis’ blended family. “The kiddos threw me and [Travis] the sweetest little surprise backyard wedding.”. The intimate affair began with...
