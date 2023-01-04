ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Vicki Gunvalson Admits She Was ‘Jealous’ of Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ Return, Doesn’t Think Heather Dubrow ‘Fits In’ Anymore

Sour orange? Vicki Gunvalson revealed how she really felt when pal Tamra Judge was asked back for season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. "I was jealous, mad," Vicki, 60, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 20, while promoting her recent success with AirSculpt body contouring. "I thought the phone would be […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Reconnection With 'Soul Sister' Shannon Beador & 'Different' Friendship With Tamra Judge

If there's an authority on looking your best — Vicki Gunvalson is it. Although the founding member of The Real Housewives of Orange County may be an expert on insurance and being a star on reality television, she also knows a thing or two about taking care of yourself. Gunvalson spoke exclusively with OK! about reconnecting again with Shannon Beador after taking a break from their friendship, what makes Tamra Judge unique from any of her other pals, her upcoming appearance on the hit Bravo show as well as her partnership with AirSculpt.
OK! Magazine

Brandi Glanville Steps Out In Red Swimsuit After Eddie Cibrian Refutes Piper Perabo Affair Claim

Brandi Glanville appeared to be focused on being festive rather than the alleged bombshell she dropped about ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out in a red bathing suit to frolic across a beach in Malibu on Monday, December 19, prior to the father-of-her-children shutting down her claims he and Piper Perabo had an affair in 2005 while he was still married to Glanville. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star also donned a matching Santa Claus hat and a smile plastered from ear to ear as she showed off her toned bod in the...
MALIBU, CA
Reality Tea

Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute made a shocking revelation about some behind-the-scenes drama that took place at Scheana Shay's wedding in Mexico. Fans may remember Kristen appeared as a main cast member on VPR for the show's first eight seasons. She was integral to the series' success and drama. Cheating with her best friend's boyfriend, […]
Deadline

Lisa Rinna Exits ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 8 Seasons

Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she's talking about her exit. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!'" she said in a statement. A representative for the star said that Rinna's contract was up at the end of Season 12 and "after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided...
COLORADO STATE
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Which Real Housewife Has Refused To Be On Her Podcast

Once Teddi Mellencamp was fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans assumed she would just fade into obscurity. No such luck for us, though! Teddi turned her time as a housewife into another role – a podcaster covering Real Housewives. Along with fellow (previously) former housewife Tamra Judge, the two formed Two T's In […]
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos

Party of six! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with The Agency founder's first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather of Richards' eldest […]
COLORADO STATE
bravotv.com

So, It Turns Out That Craig Conover Never Asked Paige DeSorbo to Be His Girlfriend

Plus, find out the "ick" of Craig's that was almost a dealbreaker for Paige. Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover may be in a serious relationship now, but if you had to ask how it came to be — more specifically, when the two actually became boyfriend and girlfriend — you wouldn't exactly get a solid answer.
bravotv.com

Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen Are “Married”

"Sooooo….we're married now," The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member wrote on Instagram (with crying-laughing and smiling emojis!) alongside a video of her and Travis' blended family. "The kiddos threw me and [Travis] the sweetest little surprise backyard wedding.". The intimate affair began with...

