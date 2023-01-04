ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Taylor Swift's Cat Has A Net Worth Of HOW MUCH?!

By Dani Medina
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3ECz_0k3WwG3r00
Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift isn't the only one in her home with a high net worth! The " Anti-Hero " singer's cat, Olivia Benson, came in at No. 3 on the list of the richest pets in the world.

The Scottish fold has an estimated net worth of $97 million, according to a report from All About Cats .

The feline site calculated its rankings by "analyzing the Instagrams of pets with the most followers, likes, and engagement rates." They also "estimated how much each of these pets could make per Instagram post to discover who among them were the highest earners, and how much the most influential cats could pull in per post."

Olivia Benson "has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing. The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers," All About Cats wrote in its report.

Swift's other cats, Meredith and Benjamin, did not make it onto the ranking despite their cameos in concert and music videos .

Olivia Benson follows Gunther VI, a German shepherd owned by the Gunther Corporation that has an estimated net worth of $500 million. The No. 2 spot is held by Nala Cat who is reportedly worth $100 million. Also high on the list are Oprah Winfrey 's pet dogs Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla and Luke. Each of these pups has their own trust fund and are set to inherit $30 million from the talk show host upon her death. Betty White 's Golden Retriever named Pontiac will inherit $5 million, making it the 7th richest pet in the world.

Check out the full report .

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'

It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

202K+
Followers
23K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy