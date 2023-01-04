Taylor Swift's Cat Has A Net Worth Of HOW MUCH?!

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift isn't the only one in her home with a high net worth! The " Anti-Hero " singer's cat, Olivia Benson, came in at No. 3 on the list of the richest pets in the world.

The Scottish fold has an estimated net worth of $97 million, according to a report from All About Cats .

The feline site calculated its rankings by "analyzing the Instagrams of pets with the most followers, likes, and engagement rates." They also "estimated how much each of these pets could make per Instagram post to discover who among them were the highest earners, and how much the most influential cats could pull in per post."

Olivia Benson "has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing. The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers," All About Cats wrote in its report.

Swift's other cats, Meredith and Benjamin, did not make it onto the ranking despite their cameos in concert and music videos .

Olivia Benson follows Gunther VI, a German shepherd owned by the Gunther Corporation that has an estimated net worth of $500 million. The No. 2 spot is held by Nala Cat who is reportedly worth $100 million. Also high on the list are Oprah Winfrey 's pet dogs Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla and Luke. Each of these pups has their own trust fund and are set to inherit $30 million from the talk show host upon her death. Betty White 's Golden Retriever named Pontiac will inherit $5 million, making it the 7th richest pet in the world.

