ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss' Family To Hold Private Funeral For Late DJ

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXfnM_0k3Ww6Jq00
mega

Stephen "tWitch" Boss will be laid to rest in a private funeral attended only by close family.

An insider close to the late dancer's family told a news outlet that the small and intimate ceremony will take place Wednesday afternoon, January 4, in Los Angeles. A second larger celebration of his life will follow in the near future, where Boss' close friends and those he considered extended family will be able to attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y51vC_0k3Ww6Jq00
mega

The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide on Tuesday, December 13, via self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside a hotel room, where he was found by a maid.

STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS & ALLISON HOLKER WERE THINKING ABOUT EXPANDING THEIR FAMILY BEFORE DJ'S UNTIMELY DEATH

Mere days after his passing, it was revealed that he left behind a suicide note for his family that alluded to past challenges, though the specifics of the message were not shared with the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgRYX_0k3Ww6Jq00
mega

The horrifying loss of the father-of-three has impacted all of Hollywood, with everyone from his former boss to Jennifer Aniston , Tyler Perry and more A-listers paying tribute to the television personality.

Boss' inner circle was also at a loss for words following the tragedy, as an insider said his friends never "saw something like this coming" and are in "disbelief."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yt7Gi_0k3Ww6Jq00
mega

As OK! reported, his wife, Allison Holker , immediately knew something was wrong on that fateful Tuesday when she realized her husband left their family home the day before and refused to answer any calls , a particularly strange move considering there had been no argument or any disagreement beforehand.

Holker pushed authorities to look into Boss' disappearance, and shortly after, he was found at roughly 11:15 am.

In light of the heartbreaking loss, Holker released a statement confirming her partner's death, which read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

ALLISON HOLKER PUSHED POLICE TO TAKE HER HUSBAND STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS' DISAPPEARANCE SERIOUSLY

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," she penned. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family , the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Boss was 40 years old and is survived by the three children he shares with Holker.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!

Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos

Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.
Us Weekly

Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding To Challenges Before Death

New details have emerged about the troubles Stephen "tWitch" Boss was dealing with prior to his death. According to law enforcement, the late dancer left behind a note at the scene of the suicide that alluded to challenges he had faced in the past — although it is not clear what those specific obstacles were at this time. Authorities also revealed Boss took an Uber from his home on the evening of Monday, December 12, and put his phone on airplane mode so no one could reach nor track him before checking into the motel where he would end his...
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
RadarOnline

Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Died On Sidewalk Outside 911 Caller's Home, Autopsy Scheduled

Tina Turner made headlines last week when it was revealed she lost another son. RadarOnline.com has learned that Ronnie Turner tragically passed away on the sidewalk outside of the person who called 911's home on December 8. According to The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, the autopsy for Tina's 62-year-old son has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death. The medical examiner listed his place of death as "sidewalk," and we know a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family

Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

180K+
Followers
6K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy