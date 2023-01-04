Stephen 'Twitch' Boss' Family To Hold Private Funeral For Late DJ

mega

Stephen "tWitch" Boss will be laid to rest in a private funeral attended only by close family.

An insider close to the late dancer's family told a news outlet that the small and intimate ceremony will take place Wednesday afternoon, January 4, in Los Angeles. A second larger celebration of his life will follow in the near future, where Boss' close friends and those he considered extended family will be able to attend.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide on Tuesday, December 13, via self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside a hotel room, where he was found by a maid.

Mere days after his passing, it was revealed that he left behind a suicide note for his family that alluded to past challenges, though the specifics of the message were not shared with the public.

The horrifying loss of the father-of-three has impacted all of Hollywood, with everyone from his former boss to Jennifer Aniston , Tyler Perry and more A-listers paying tribute to the television personality.

Boss' inner circle was also at a loss for words following the tragedy, as an insider said his friends never "saw something like this coming" and are in "disbelief."

As OK! reported, his wife, Allison Holker , immediately knew something was wrong on that fateful Tuesday when she realized her husband left their family home the day before and refused to answer any calls , a particularly strange move considering there had been no argument or any disagreement beforehand.

Holker pushed authorities to look into Boss' disappearance, and shortly after, he was found at roughly 11:15 am.

In light of the heartbreaking loss, Holker released a statement confirming her partner's death, which read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," she penned. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family , the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Boss was 40 years old and is survived by the three children he shares with Holker.