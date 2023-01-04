ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Announces Kickoff Time For Bengals-Ravens

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VaXTo_0k3Wvxbx00

The timing question has been answered amidst Monday night's tragedy.

CINCINNATI — The NFL announced that Bengals-Ravens in Week 18 is kicking off at 1 p.m. ET.

The league made it clear this past weekend that if this contest was for the AFC North, then it would get played at 4:25 p.m. ET and if it was not for the division title, then they would play at 1 p.m. ET.

If the Bills game is not resumed, Cincinnati cannot finish with a worse winning % than Baltimore, meaning they are the AFC North Champions.

Now, the league announced all of this before the Damar Hamlin incident , so this does not confirm the Bills' game is completely cancelled. They have not determined the fate of Monday's postponed battle, but this could be a sign of the final decision.

"That conversation about what we do with [the Bills-Bengals] game has begun," NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller told Tom Pelissero on Wednesday .

Comments / 50

John Drum
3d ago

While it's an unfortunate situation I think you still have to play the game. it's a part of life. pray for him, but keep moving on with life.

Reply(6)
31
John Grey
3d ago

it's sad that happened to Hamlin but business is business and its time to resume. he's going to have the same medical care weather the game continues or not

Reply
19
Ginger Thompson
3d ago

Lol, look at all the John’s commenting here. They do need to resume play but carefully reschedule the game. It will make a difference for the other teams as well playing a team on a long week or them playing on a short week. We shall see…

Reply(1)
9
 

