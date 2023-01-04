ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Target Jim Harbaugh on HC Rumors: 'Think I'll be Coaching Michigan'

By Zack Kelberman
MileHighHuddle
 7 days ago

Harbaugh is reportedly drawing interest from Denver and Carolina.

Amid increasing speculation regarding his 2023 plans, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tentatively revealed Tuesday that he expects to remain with the Wolverines' program.

“Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year,” Harbaugh told Queen City News , a Charlotte-based publication.

That Harbaugh commented on record to the paper is an indication the 59-year-old indeed spoke with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team's head-coaching vacancy, as was reported Monday . He did not interview for the position but conveyed "sincere interest" and was complimentary of the Panthers' roster.

This conversation came after the Broncos reportedly reached out to Harbaugh to take his temperature on their own HC opening. It's been rumored that Denver's new ownership group — the NFL's richest — could offer Harbaugh a deal in the neighborhood of $20 million annually, shattering the professional coaching market.

The Broncos are anticipated to begin interviewing candidates sometime in the next week, with Harbaugh, former Saints head man Sean Payton, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn likely atop their list.

Harbaugh — who interviewed for the Vikings' job last January before signing a multi-year extension with UM — has collected a 132-52 overall record in Ann Arbor, including four postseason wins and two Big Ten championships. Michigan finished the 2022 campaign with a 13-1 mark following last week's 51-45 loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

MileHighHuddle

