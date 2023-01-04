ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

0-9-6-8, Fireball: 5

(zero, nine, six, eight; Fireball: five)

