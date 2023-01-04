Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Broker oversight, truck speed limiters among 2023 policy action items
The Biden administration began 2022 by rolling out its National Roadway Safety Strategy, a U.S. Department of Transportation-wide initiative aimed at addressing rising injuries and deaths involving cars and trucks. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration — and Congress — is expected to advance regulatory and legislative policy that either...
freightwaves.com
FMCSA denies carriers’ request to report truck driver hair tests
Robin Hutcheson argues that federal statute prevents her from approving a drug-test exemption that some of the nation’s largest trucking companies argue would have kept thousands of drug-abusing drivers off the roads. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration chief stated in a public filing on Thursday that she was...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
FMCSA denies petition for federal recognition of hair-sample drug testing
Washington — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has denied a petition calling on the agency to recognize hair samples as an alternative drug-testing method for truckers, reasserting a long-standing position that it lacks the statutory authority to do so. Federal regulations mandate that truckers be tested for drugs...
freightwaves.com
New legislation provides bathroom access for truck drivers
New legislation would for the first time require commercial warehouses, retailers and ports to allow truck drivers to use their restroom facilities when picking up or dropping off freight. The Trucker Bathroom Access Act, introduced Thursday by U.S. Reps. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Penn.), adds language to federal...
freightwaves.com
The largest trucking companies that went bankrupt in 2022 freight recession
It’s been a rough year for the trucking industry following the red-hot market conditions of late 2020 and 2021. Since the beginning of the year, spot rates have declined by 27.6%, according to the FreightWaves National Truckload Index. On the contract market, which comprises a larger chunk of the trucking industry, the rate to move a truck declined by 6% over the same period.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
freightwaves.com
How changes in supply chain finance disclosure could impact shippers
A recent rule change requiring the disclosure of the use of supply chain finance programs could alter how buyers and suppliers, both of which are considered shippers in the freight world, operate and how investors perceive them. Supply chain finance, or reverse factoring, is a short-term arrangement allowing buyers to...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
OSHA’s move to make COVID standards permanent met with skepticism from long-term care industry groups
The final version of the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s rule meant to protect healthcare workers from COVID-19 has reached the White House Office of Management and Budget for review but is still facing opposition from long-term care industry groups. Worker and employer advocacy organizations are meeting with White...
freightwaves.com
McGuigan, who led sale of Transplace to Uber Freight, stepping down
Frank McGuigan, the president and COO of Uber Freight who came to the company in its acquisition of Transplace, is stepping down. In an email sent to numerous Uber Freight employees Thursday, Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron said the news was “bittersweet” that McGuigan would be leaving his position as of Jan. 31. However, McGuigan will remain on the Uber Freight board of directors, Ron said in the email, and “will continue supporting and advising our organization’s ongoing and future success.”
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck CEO calls for strong Class 8 market in ’23
Class 8 truck orders in queue look healthy heading into the new year even as a September order record resulted in lower but still solid bookings in the last three months of 2022. “The demand that we saw out there for ’22 that none of us were able to build,...
freightwaves.com
US freight rail traffic slips nearly 3% in 2022
U.S. rail traffic in 2022 was generally lower than 2021 levels amid concerns about an economic recession and subpar rail service. The U.S. operations of freight railroads handled about 25.4 million carloads and intermodal units in 2022, down 2.8% from 2021, according to data from the Association of American Railroads. Of that, U.S. carload traffic was flat to lower, slipping 0.3% to nearly 12 million carloads, while intermodal volumes fell 4.9% to about 13.4 million containers and trailers. The data represents 52 weeks in 2022.
freightwaves.com
Rail Roundup: Union Pacific ordered to fix service to Foster Farms
STB orders UP to resolve service issues at Foster Farms. The Surface Transportation Board wants Union Pacific to address the service issues raised by UP customer Foster Poultry Farms in California. Foster Farms had filed a petition for emergency service before the board on Thursday, noting continued service deterioration, according...
Truth About Cars
Truckers Suggest Electronic Data Logging Hasn’t Made for Safer Roads
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is claiming that the electronic logging device (ELD) mandates instituted by Congress in 2018 have failed to improve roadway safety in the United States – noting that fatalities involving large trucks have actually increased since its implementation. The group representing the truckers is asserting that the tracking devices provide no tangible safety advantages for drivers and is hoping to use the relevant data to oppose proposals seeking to expand the use of ELDs.
Biden's regulators propose banning non-competes
The long-awaited announcement is a key part of the White House’s economic agenda.
freightwaves.com
4 Class I railroads seek stay of federal order for rate disputes
CSX (NASDAQ: CSX), Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and the U.S. subsidiaries of Canadian railway CN (NYSE: CNI) argue that STB’s deadline for the Class I railroads to commit to a five-year arbitration program as prescribed in STB’s December order is too soon. They contend...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
2023 will bring big changes in workplace law, experts predict
The new year will bring some big changes in workplace law, labor attorneys at Fisher Phillips predict. For instance, the law firm expects the Department of Labor’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration to continue to be “aggressive” in 2023. In September, OSHA tightened the enforcement policies and procedures for its Severe Violator Enforcement Program.
