Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
UPMATTERS
McDermott, Allen: Bills Are Ready to Play As Hamlin Recovers
Buffalo’s regular season finale on Sunday will be its first game since the safety’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football. As the Bills prepare to close the regular season on Sunday, it stands to wonder how mentally prepared the team will be in the wake of safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football.
UPMATTERS
Big Game Bound: Damar Hamlin in focus as NFL enters final week of regular season
INDIANAPOLIS – Discussions about the NFL’s final playoff push have been put on hold as the league turns its attention to the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night.
UPMATTERS
NFL Shares Plans to Celebrate Damar Hamlin During Week 18
The league and the NFLPA plan to show support for the Bills safety with various initiative in Week 18. In the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin medical emergency on Monday Night Football earlier this week, the NFL and NFLPA announced a variety of initiatives ahead of the Week 18 games to continue to show support for the Bills defensive back, per a release from the league.
Titans fall short vs. Jaguars, miss playoffs: Everything we know
The Tennessee Titans officially completed their collapse in the AFC South in Week 18 after dropping the Saturday night contest to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are now AFC South champs, 20-16. Despite nobody expecting the Titans to win, it was a heart-breaking defeat, as Tennessee held a 16-13 lead with...
Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach
Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean
UPMATTERS
Shaq on If Georgia Defeats TCU in CFP Title Game: ‘I’ll Eat a Horned Frog’
The NBA Hall of Famer’s CFP wager is quite hilarious. Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley talk basketball and generate tons of laughter on NBA on TNT. But before getting into highlights from NBA games on Thursday, Johnson and O’Neal shifted the conversation from the hardwood to the gridiron, holding a brief exchange on if Georgia or TCU would win Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game.
UPMATTERS
LeBron James Clarifies Plans to Play With Son Bronny in NBA
He made an interesting addendum to his longstanding hope to play with his eldest son in the NBA. LeBron James absolutely wants to play with his eldest son Bronny in the pros. During an interview with ESPN, he acknowledged that they might not be able to do so on the same team.
UPMATTERS
TNT’s NBA Crew Trolled Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe on Thursday
The laughter started shortly after the show came on the air on Thursday night. View the original article to see embedded media. TNT’s Inside the NBA crew were back in action on Thursday night for the first time since the start of the New Year, and the crew of Ernie Johnson, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal wasted no time making headlines for their antics.
Kansas offense sputters, Jayhawks falls to Baylor Bears 75-62.
Cold shooting stifles the Jayhawks as they tried to come back from a large deficit in the second half.
Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the Arkansas Razorbacks
Auburn basketball grabs a HUGE win vs Arkansas.
Comments / 0