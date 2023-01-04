NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
02-12-30-37-46, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(two, twelve, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-six; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $33,970,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-4-7
(two, four, seven)
Pick 3 Evening
2-4-7
(two, four, seven)
Pick 4 Day
4-0-1-0
(four, zero, one, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
0-4-4-0
(zero, four, four, zero)
Powerball
12-32-56-67-68, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(twelve, thirty-two, fifty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $325,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
03-04-11-16-28
(three, four, eleven, sixteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
