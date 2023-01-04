ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022

If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo’s Newest Brewery, Apoptosis, Eyes Grand Opening

At this point we're giving Grand Rapids a run for their money when it comes to laying claim to the title "Beer City USA". Sure Grand Rapids has won the distinction several times over now, but there's plenty of great craft beer flowing from the taps of Kalamazoo's local breweries-- and pretty soon we'll be adding one more to that list!
KALAMAZOO, MI
There Are Five U.S. Cities Named Kalamazoo

Do you know the five states that have a Kalamazoo?. Yes, there really are five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States and their backstories are intriguing. As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people that moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket

If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

