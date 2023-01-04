Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton goes inside and outside to beat Gallipolis
GALLIPOLIS — Back in the 1940s, Army’s football team had a running back tandem of Felix “Doc” Blanchard and Glenn Davis. Blanchard was called Mr. Inside and Davis was Mr. Outside. It is now 2023 and the Ironton Fighting Tigers basketball team has a scoring tandem...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton accomplishes its mission with OVC win
COAL GROVE — As Hannibal Smith used to say in the old TV show The A-Team. “I love it when a plan comes together.”. Playing a Coal Grove team minus leading scorer Owen Johnson with a knee injury and having to play at Gallipolis on Saturday in a big league game, Ironton coach Chris Barnes had a plan.
Ironton Tribune
YouTuber suit dropped by court
A $1 million federal lawsuit filed by a YouTuber against the Ironton Police Department, a sheriff’s deputy and a courthouse employee has been terminated by the court. Jose Maria DeCastro, who goes by the name of Chile DeCastro, first appeared in Ironton in March to film videos for his YouTube channel, Delete Lawz. After he was arrested, DeCastro filed a suit against several people citing infringement on his constitutional rights.
Ironton Tribune
Unbeaten Lady Titans down Redwomen
PROCTORVILLE — Did you ever just have one of those days?. Nothing seemed to be clicking for Rock Hill as the Redwomen lost to the unbeaten Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans 54-22 on Saturday at the Fairland Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. Notre Dame didn’t waste any time by taking a...
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen full of energy as they top Blue Angels
GALLIPOLIS — You can’t convince the Rock Hill Redwomen there’s an energy shortage. The Redwomen were running on octane as they beat the Gallipolis Blue Angels 61-17 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday. “We played pretty well,” said Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey. “Our...
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: A path forward and out of strife?
It was a surprise that most statehouse observers did not see coming. In an upset win, State Rep. Jason Stephens, a Republican who has represented voters from Lawrence County in multiple offices for more than two decades, defeated his party’s choice for speaker of the House and won the coveted position.
Ironton Tribune
Two arrested for theft at Scioto County Glockner’s
PORTSMOUTH — A man and woman were charged after deputies said they attempted to steal tires from a Glockner’s location in Scioto County on Dec. 31. Arrested were Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth, and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston. Both were charged with petty theft, a misdemeanor...
Ironton Tribune
Marshall hires former Ohio State baseball coach Beals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Following Board of Governors approval today, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith announced that the university has hired Gregory Beals as the head baseball coach of the Thundering Herd. Beals is the 29th head coach in program history. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Coach...
Ironton Tribune
Pointers do what they need to do in win over Redmen
SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers did what they needed to do. Caleb Lovely did more than he needed. Lovely drilled seven 3-pointers as he scored 25 points as the Pointers beat the Rock Hill Redmen 64-44 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday. “We just went...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Panthers quick start too much for Trimble
PROCTOVILLE — A good start meant a good finish for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers. Chesapeake built a 17-point first half lead and went on to beat the Trimble Lady Tomcats 55-36 on Saturday in the Fairland Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. Sophi Hutchinson scored 19 points and Kate Ball netted 10...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Hornets lean on their defense to stop Lady Irish
PROCTORVILLE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets have been able to hang their hat on the defense this season. On Saturday at the Fairland Tri-State Hoops Throwdown, the Lady Hornets were hanging up lots of hats as they beat the Huntington St. Joseph Lady Fighting Irish 40-32. “We played...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Hornets fall to Lady Trojans, 56-39
COAL GROVE — There was good news and bad news for the Coal Grove Lady Hornets. The Lady Hornets battled in a 56-39 loss to the Portsmouth Lady Trojans on Thursday, but their mistakes erased some of that strong effort. “We were competitive but we still need to limit...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Panthers turn to defense, scoring duo to top SP
CHESAPEAKE — Defense and the duo. The Chesapeake Lady Panthers used a tough defensive effort and the scoring of Sophi Hutchinson and Kate Ball to get past the South Point Lady Pointers 39-26 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday. Hutchinson had a game-high 18 points while Ball...
Ironton Tribune
Green takes sole possession of first place in SOC
FRANKLIN FURNACE — It was a battle for first place in the Southern Ohio Conference race and the Green Bobcats were left standing on top of the hill. Green shook off a slow start to beat the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 56-49 on Friday. Green is 9-3 overall but...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Bobcats topple Lady Tartans, 31-21
SCIOTOVILLE — Back on the upside. The Green Lady Bobcats were back on the winning side Thursday with a 31-21 Southern Ohio Conference win over the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans. “It was nice to get a win again and in that gym, too,” said Lady Bobcats’ coach Melissa Knapp....
Ironton Tribune
ODOT road report
The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. • U.S. 52 Slide Repair — Work began on Oct. 3 for a slide repair project along the U.S. 52 Westbound on-ramp from the Nick Joe Rahal II Bridge. The work area is located on a hillside north of the ramp. Traffic impacts will include a shifted and narrowed lane on the ramp, as well as periodic 10-15 minute closures of the ramp. Estimated completion: Spring.
Ironton Tribune
Vikings click at the foul line in win over East
SCIOTOVILLE — The Symmes Valley Vikings finally found the foul line to be friendly. Having struggled at time this season from the foul line, the Vikings converted 17-of-32 free throws as they held off the Sciotoville East Tartans in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday. Josh Saunders scored...
